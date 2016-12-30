We got the whole crew together and took the #MannequinChallenge to new heights #Proxima pic.twitter.com/vlOglQ3lEh — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) December 29, 2016

It’s hard to look frozen when you’re floating, weightless in space. But the crew aboard the International Space Station somehow managed to do it — and in spectacular style.

European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet tweeted a video Thursday of himself and four colleagues doing the mannequin challenge, one-upping everyone on the planet who’d ever attempted the viral craze in the process.

Some clearly are hooking a foot or hand over some solid support to help them remain motionless as the cameraman floats by in the French astronaut’s video, above. Bizarrely, a crewmember holding a camera is also part of the outer-space “tableau.”

“We got the whole crew together and took the #MannequinChallenge to new heights,” crowed Pesquet on Twitter in English and French. “The result is kind of sci-fi spooky don’t you think?” he wrote on Facebook.

Pesquet said the crew had their “bit of fun in microgravity” on their day off Sunday. They certainly deserve a bit of fun. They’re on a six-month mission in the station.

A viewer embellished a second video with the mannequin challenge theme song, Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles.” “You don’t have Premiere Pro in space?” the Twitter user quipped in French.

@Thom_astro C'est mieux avec la musique, vous avez pas première pro dans l'espace ? :p pic.twitter.com/YqDIOCCeuf — Flaco (@FlacoU2P) December 29, 2016

The sky-high stunt left everyone in the Twitterverse agog.

Really not fussed with the Mannequin challenge but this was ABSOLUTELY impressive. Thank god scientists keep winning the Internet! https://t.co/m0wMDQ0n2I — Laura (@ChiefRipley) December 29, 2016

Everyone can stop doing the #MannequinChallenge now. The winner is out of this world. https://t.co/p4oy9pVBV6 — Mark (@chislehurst) December 29, 2016