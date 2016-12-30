We got the whole crew together and took the #MannequinChallenge to new heights #Proxima pic.twitter.com/vlOglQ3lEh— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) December 29, 2016
It’s hard to look frozen when you’re floating, weightless in space. But the crew aboard the International Space Station somehow managed to do it — and in spectacular style.
European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet tweeted a video Thursday of himself and four colleagues doing the mannequin challenge, one-upping everyone on the planet who’d ever attempted the viral craze in the process.
Some clearly are hooking a foot or hand over some solid support to help them remain motionless as the cameraman floats by in the French astronaut’s video, above. Bizarrely, a crewmember holding a camera is also part of the outer-space “tableau.”
“We got the whole crew together and took the #MannequinChallenge to new heights,” crowed Pesquet on Twitter in English and French. “The result is kind of sci-fi spooky don’t you think?” he wrote on Facebook.
Pesquet said the crew had their “bit of fun in microgravity” on their day off Sunday. They certainly deserve a bit of fun. They’re on a six-month mission in the station.
A viewer embellished a second video with the mannequin challenge theme song, Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles.” “You don’t have Premiere Pro in space?” the Twitter user quipped in French.
The sky-high stunt left everyone in the Twitterverse agog.
Also on HuffPost
The Morning Email helps you start your workday with everything you need to know: breaking news, entertainment and a dash of fun. Learn more