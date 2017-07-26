Astronomy: Strange and Fun Star Names

Have you ever thought of naming your own star?

The universe is filled with so many amazing celestial bodies that it would be impossible to name them all. This is why many stars are simply given names that are nothing more than a random sequence of letters and numbers. Boring, right?

Well, if you have ever thought about naming your own star, we now have star registries that will allow you to do just that. The leading international star registry is StarRegister.org, which allows astronomy enthusiasts to buy a star online and select a name which will be recorded in the official registry. You can select a single star, twin-star formations, or even a supernova! This makes a great gift that will last forever and can be remembered every time you look up at the night’s sky.

A plume on Betelgeuse

Of course, many of the more famous star formations already have names, and some of those names are quite fun and inventive. One popular example is Betelgeuse, which is part of the Orion constellation and exists roughly 640 light years away from Earth.

Children that grew up as part of Generation X might hear the word Betelgeuse and think of the classic Tim Burton movie from the 1980s. But this red supergiant is actually the 10th brightest star in the sky (when viewed from our own planet), and this makes it visible on most nights when viewed from Earth.

Other strange and fun celestial names can be found in the galaxies themselves. The Sombrero Galaxy, exists roughly 28 million light years from Earth, was given its name because of its resemblance to the famous Mexican hat.

A bit closer to home is the Cigar Galaxy, which is about 13 million light years from Earth. There is also the Loopy Galaxy, the Black Eye Galaxy, and the Tadpole Galaxy (which has an ovular ‘head’ and long ‘tail’ that extends from its base). So it is clear that even those ‘boring’ astronomers can have fun when naming the celestial bodies that are around us.

A few individual star examples were given strange and fun names by Dr. Fred Hess (1920-2007), a famous lecturer at the New York Hayden Planetarium. Dr. Hess was most interested in the Delphinus Diamond, which is a constellation in the North Sky.

One of the stars in the constellation was previously known as Gamma Delphini until Dr. Hess chose to name the star with his own unique moniker. Here, he assigned the name Derf, which is actually his own first name (Fred) spelled backwards.

The Tadpole Galaxy

Dr. Hess knew that there was one other star in the constellation that had not been given a unique name -- and he wanted a way to pay homage to his best friend, the well-known astrophotographer Robert Little.

Dr. Hess then began to refer to the star previously known as Eta Delphini as Bob, which of course is a palindrome for his friend’s name (Bob spelled backwards!).