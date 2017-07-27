Astute Ways for Every Business to Not Lose Its Customers over A Dispute

Businesses today, more than any time before, understand the value of customer perception. It is often what makes the difference between turning a customer into an ardent promoter of your business and making an enemy out of him/her.

However, no matter how positive public perception is and no matter the strategies you employ to ensure quality customer service and satisfaction, you will inevitably come up against that one customer who has made it his mission to never be satisfied with your business.

Well, first of all you should be thankful that the customer brought the situation to your notice in the first place because “you can’t fix a thing if you do not know it’s broken”. So how do you deal with customers like this, knowing full well that if your attempt to resolve the customer’s dispute goes wrong that it can cause some serious damage to your business? Here are a few astute tips for handling customer complaints without losing them or worse still, making an enemy out of them.

1. Be proactive

Not getting any customer complaints may seem like a good thing. However, this isn’t always the case, especially if your customer count is dropping. The truth is that most customers do not want to bother going through the stress of opening up a dispute; they prefer to simply leave and get their product/service from a competitor.

This is why you need to be proactive when it comes to customer complaints. When you conclude a business with any customer, make sure to ask them if they are satisfied with your work. Now you may not be as direct as this. The way you phrase and communicate the question will differ depending on your kind of message, but the underlying message should be implicit: you want them to be satisfied.

When you take the first step in this manner, it usually compels the customer to reply instead of just walking away to the competition.

This method can help you curb potentially damaging customer turnover rate. When you initiate the dispute resolution like this, you paint a positive picture in the mind of the customer, potentially making it easier to reach a resolution.

2. Take on their problem immediately – or bump it up to someone who can

One of the worst ways to reply to a customer complaint is by telling your customer that you’ll get back to them at a later time. It is the worst way to approach a dispute as it gives the customer an impression that they are not important to you or your business.

Your customer service reps should instead listen to everything they have to say and take the time to objectively analyze and address the issue. Customers usually prefer and even expect the first person they speak to to handle their complaints immediately. This should be the aim. If for some reason the issue is so complex it has to be moved up the chain of command, it should happen immediately as well. Every member of staff in your establishment should be trained for this eventuality.

Vibhu Talwar, the co-founder of Fisher & Talwar, an eminent domain, business litigation and personal injury law firm in Los Angeles says that he and his partner, Jamie Fisher always make time to talk with potential and existing customers. He said, “We understand that everyone’s time is valuable, so we always try to work around our client’s schedule to make out time to speak with them. No secretaries, no paralegals or middlemen of any sort; they speak directly to us. This has significantly lowered our client turnover to an almost negligible rate.”

3. Apologize without playing the blame game

Do not try to play the blame game by trying to make it clear whose point it is. The truth is they are not interested in that; they just want a solution and they want it quickly. If you’re at fault, just apologize, plain and simple. This usually helps to diffuse the situation and put both you and the customer in a better headspace to work out a solution.

Now you can take control of the conversation and will be able to layout the facts by asking the right questions to the customer. Be careful not to sound like you’re reading from a script. This is an opportunity for you to build trust in the relationship by having a genuine conversation with the customer. The aim should be to solve the problem to their satisfaction.

If you are not at fault do not apologize as that will be an admission of fault that will not help your reputation in any way. Instead, show empathy and talk to the customer in such a way that makes them feel that you understand how frustrated they are and that you see things from their perspective. The apology is irrelevant if they feel that they have been heard. You can then go ahead and take steps to solve their issue.

4. Be genuine in your customer service

This cannot be overemphasized. When dealing with your customers, it has to come from a place of genuine care for their situation. You can only pretend and put up a facade for so long. If you do not care about your customers, your contempt for them and their situations will eventually make it to the surface.