At Fasig-Tipton Saratoga, Horses On Walls As Well As In Stalls

Long touted as “the August place to be,” Saratoga Springs’ summer season offers horse racing, yearling sales, handicapping, polo, parties and fundraisers. A block away from the Saratoga Race Course, Fasig-Tipton is a premier venue of barns and sales pavilion designed to showcase the finest Thoroughbred bloodstock.

But there’s more — every year the Cross Gate Gallery ventures north from Lexington, Ky., to present a varied selection of equine and sporting-themed art on the second floor of Fasig-Tipton’s second floor rotunda.

Cross Gate Gallery The art-filled view across the Fasig-Tipton pavilion

While some of the paintings can cost as much as a very nice filly — around $250,000, other works of art are priced in the realm of a pair of shoes, maybe a pair of Prada sneakers, at $550. This year, if you were so inclined and adequately funded, you could have purchased a yearling by Pioneer of the Nile for $500,000, then popped upstairs and snapped up a trio of paintings of Pioneer of the Nile’s great son American Pharoah for $4,500 for the set.

Cross Gate Gallery Sandra Oppegard (American, born 1941), ‘American Pharoah - Triple Crown’ (Kentucky Derby), Watercolors, 11” x 14”

Cross Gate Gallery Sandra Oppegard (American, born 1941), ‘American Pharoah - Triple Crown’ (Preakness), Watercolors, 11” x 14”

Cross Gate Gallery Sandra Oppegard (American, born 1941) ‘American Pharoah - Triple Crown’ (Belmont) Watercolors, 11” x 14”

With works of art spanning from the 19th century to the 21st, merely strolling the exhibition educates the eye. Some of the artists are represented internationally in fine art and sporting art museums. For instance, Sir Alfred Munnings works are displayed at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame a stone’s throw from where his Early Morning Exercise, Newmarket is exhibited at the Cross Gate Gallery.

Cross Gate Gallery Sir Alfred Munnings (British, 1878-1959), ‘Early Morning Exercise, Newmarket’, Oil on canvas, 15 1/4” x 28 1/4”, $250,000

Cross Gate Gallery’s founder Greg Ladd has developed the gallery into one of the foremost purveyors of sporting art. He says, “Our focus is on quality artwork. We are confident that we’re offering the finest sporting art available anywhere in the world today. There is a limited supply of really good artwork out there, and the best part of our job is finding that quality work and offering it to our clients.”

Browsing through Cross Gate’s exhibit, there’s much to see, ponder and appreciate. Here are a few more from the vast selection:

Cross Gate Gallery Henry Stull (American, 1851-1913), ‘Thora with Edward ‘Snapper’ Garrison Up’, Oil on canvas, 18” x 28”, $12,500

Cross Gate Gallery Peter Smith (British, 1949), ‘Deauville’, Oil on canvas, 24” x 30”, $8,500

Cross Gate Gallery Juli Kirk (American, born 1957), ‘Hounds in a Kennel’, Oil on canvas, 30” x 40”, $7,000