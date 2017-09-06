At Metlife Stadium, 2017 Jets and Giants Tickets Headed In Opposite Directions

Despite identical 2-2 pre-season records, the Giants and Jets enter the 2017 season headed in opposite directions. The fact that the Giants didn’t qualify for the playoffs last season isn’t deterring pundits from picking them for a deep playoff run. Some are even calling for a visit to Minneapolis in February for Super Bowl LII. The only thing the Jets appear to be in the running for is the first pick in the NFL draft. The Jets have let go of virtually all of their high-priced talent and are in full rebuild mode, albeit with some glimmerers of hope in Byrce Pettyand Ardarius Stewart.

Not surprisingly, ticket prices for the two Metlife tenants are also headed in opposite directions. After one year of going for it, the average listing price for Jets tickets on the secondary market is down 26.7%, which marks the fourth biggest drop of the year across all NFL teams. Last years Jets pre-season average price of $225 was the highest price we’ve tracked in over five years. Amidst high expectations for the 2017 season--in part driven by former Jet Brandon Marshall-- Giants tickets are up 10% compared to last season.

At an average price of $365, Giants tickets costs over twice as much as the $165 Jets average. The Giants have the 6th highest ticket price in the NFL, behind the Seahawks, Cowboys, Falcons, Broncos and the Brady-led Patriots. In addition to high home prices, the Patriots are also a major road draw, and are the Jets most expensive home game of the season. At an average price of $120, it’s the only Jets game with no tickets under $100.

gargudojr - Flickr

One silver lining for Jets fans is that tickets are available directly from the team at prices well below the secondary market, for big games includin the October 15th matchup against the Patriots. Currently, the only Giants game with tickets under $100 on the secondary market is for a New Years Eve game against the Redskins, where tickets start at $97. The cheapest Jets game of the season comes against the Jacksonville Jaguars where tickets are available from $24 on the secondary market.

The most expensive Giants game is against the Cowboys, with the cheapest tickets from $190. While Giants tickets are always amongst the highest in the league, the price for 2017 is at an all-time high. While the 10% annual increase for BigBlue is at the highest level in five years, it’s well behind the Falcons increase of 159%, the biggest in the NFL. In addition to coming maddeningly close to a Super Bowl win, the Falcons are also moving into their new $1.6 Billion Mercedes Benz Stadium.

TicketIQ