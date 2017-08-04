At SuperCon Raleigh: Brittney Kirbowski Talks About Her Favorite Character To Voice And WHY

Dante Bernis Interviewed Voice Actress Brittney Karbowski at SuperCon Raleigh.

According to IMBD Brittney has voiced over 70+ Roles! Including but not limited to,

Bright Ideas Sarah Daniels

Attack on Titan (TV Series) Hitch

- Kemono no Kyojin (2017) ... Hitch

- Wall: Raid on Stohess District, Part 3 (2013)

- Mercy: Raid on Stohess District, Part 2 (2013)

- Smile: Raid on Stohess District, Part 1 (2013)

Valkyria: Azure Revolution (Video Game)

Sara Benner

Akiba's Beat (Video Game)

Pinkun

Monster Hunter Stories: Ride On (TV Series)

Lute

Fairy Tail (TV Series)

Wendy Marvell / Additional Voices

- Message of Flame (2016) ... Wendy Marvell

- Challenger (2016) ... Wendy Marvell

- An Eternal Adventure (2016) ... Wendy Marvell

- Law (2016) ... Wendy Marvell

- Treasure (2016) ... Wendy Marvell

Harmony

Cian Reikaido

The Boy and the Beast

Jiromaru (Young)

Parasyte: The Maxim (TV Series)

Migi

- Parasite (2015) ... Migi

- Life and Oath (2015) ... Migi

- Quintessence and Awakening (2015) ... Migi

- Sex and Spirit (2015) ... Migi

- Crime and Punishment (2015) ... Migi

Rogue Strike

Amanda

Atrocity

Brittney

Killing Mr. Right

Faith

Akame ga Kill! (TV Series)

Aria

- Kill the Darkness (2014) ... Aria

2014Soul Eater Not! (TV Series)

Black Star

- Soul Resonance! (2014) ... Black Star

- Enrolling at the DWMA! (2014) ... Black Star

2011-2014Maken-Ki! Battling Venus (TV Series)

Furan Takaki / Furan

- And So, Toward Makenki (2014) ... Furan

- Villainous Leadership Committee (2014) ... Furan

- Meowken-ki? (2014) ... Furan

- I Love Takeru-kun! (2014) ... Furan

- Magical Security Organization (2014) ... Furan

Space Dandy (TV Series)

Additional Voices

- There's Always Tomorrow, Baby (2014)

The Starving Games

Backpack Girl (as Brittany Karbowski)

Tamako Market (TV Series)

Anko Kitashirakawa

- Kotoshi mo mata kuretetta (2013) ... Anko Kitashirakawa

- Masaka ano ko ga purinsesu (2013) ... Anko Kitashirakawa

- Ano ko no baton ni hana ga saku (2013) ... Anko Kitashirakawa

- Utatchaunda, koi no uta (2013) ... Anko Kitashirakawa

- Niwatori dato wa iwasenê (2013) ... Anko Kitashirakawa

Certain Magical Index: The Miracle of Endymion

Mikoto Misaka / Misaka 10032 / Last Order

Senran Kagura: Ninja Flash! (TV Series)

Katsuragi

- Hiking Terror (2013) ... Katsuragi

- Interlocking Shinobi Kekkai Barriers (2013) ... Katsuragi

- Sneak Attack! Hanzo Academy (2013) ... Katsuragi

- Seaside Training - Shinobi Island (2013) ... Katsuragi

- Moonlight Intruder (2013) ... Katsuragi

Conjecture (Short)

News Reporter

2012Jormungand (TV Series)

Schokolade

- Century of Shame (2012) ... Schokolade

- New World (Phase 3) (2012) ... Schokolade

- New World (Phase 2) (2012) ... Schokolade

- New World (Phase 1) (2012) ... Schokolade

- The Snake That Admires the Heavens (2012) ... Schokolade

Abel's Field

Stacy

2012Up&Down

Celie

2012Fairy Tail: Priestess of the Phoenix

Wendy (English version, voice)

High School DxD (TV Series)

Ravel

- The Acclaimed Battle Continues! (2012) ... Ravel (English version, voice)

- The Showdown Begins! (2012) ... Ravel (English version, voice)

Mawaru-Penguindrum (TV Series)

Chiemi Takakura / Hibari Isora / Momoka Oginome / ...

- I Love You (2011) ... Chiemi Takakura / Hibari Isora / Momoka Oginome / ... (voice)

- The Destination of Fate (2011) ... Chiemi Takakura / Hibari Isora / Momoka Oginome / ... (voice)

- Beautiful Coffin (2011) ... Chiemi Takakura / Hibari Isora / Momoka Oginome / ... (voice)

- The Door of Fate That We Choose (2011) ... Chiemi Takakura / Hibari Isora / Momoka Oginome / ... (voice)

- Thank You for Choosing Me (2011) ... Chiemi Takakura / Hibari Isora / Momoka Oginome / ... (voice)

Maji de Watashi ni Koi Shinasai! (TV Series)

Miyako Shiina

- Talk to Me, Seriously! (2011) ... Miyako Shiina

Garage Band: The Mini-Musical (Short)

Additional Vocals

Heaven's Lost Property the Movie: The Angeloid of Clockwork

Ikaros

Journey to Agartha

Seri

Puncture

Suzie / Blonde Student

Infinite Stratos (TV Series)

Cecilia Alcott

- Your Name Is (2011) ... Cecilia Alcott (voice)

- Get Ready (2011) ... Cecilia Alcott (voice)

- Thin Red Line (2011) ... Cecilia Alcott (voice)

- Ocean's Eleven! (2011) ... Cecilia Alcott (voice)

- Find Out My Mind (2011) ... Cecilia Alcott (voice)

and MORE!

