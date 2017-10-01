At Your Service, Oh Hussain!

“Labayka Ya Hussain", the banners read. Often times beautifully adorned with Arabic calligraphy denoting the symbolism and significance of Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who was martyred in the plains of Karbala in the year 680 AD as he refused to pledge allegiance to Yazid ibn Mu'awiyah, the caliph of that time. These flags are not only raised up high during Ashura processions each year, but are also carried by Shiite militias on the battlefields of modern day Iraq and Syria fighting in the name of the purified household of the holy Prophet and in the name of Imam Hussain, or so they claim. Seeking vengeance for a horrific tragedy which took place 1,400 years ago, they pillage and murder in the name of Imam Hussain consolidating their sense of retribution for, what is classified in the Islamic tradition as, a crime against the Messenger of God and his progeny.

Imam Hussain embarked on his campaign toward the city of Kufa, located in modern day Iraq, with the intention of upholding justice and dignity, bravery and courage. Qualities all of which were exemplified by his noble father and grandfather. Imam Hussain stood firm for the principles of which he saw as the legacy of the Prophet. Yet the atrocities conducted by Shiite militias today run contrary to what was embodied within the admirable characteristics of the purified Ahlel Bayt, family of Prophet Muhammad.

Kata'ib Hezbollah, Liwa Abu Fadhl Al Abbas, Harakat Al Nujaba, Asa'ib Ahl Haq, Imam Ali Brigades, and the infamous Hashd Ash-Sha'bi, commonly known as the Popular Mobilization forces (PMF) - they all share a common denominator; sectarian violence in the name of the Ahlel Bayt along with serving the creeping hegemonic regional interests of the Iranian regime. Serving as militant proxies for Iran throughout Iraq and Syria, these militias have time and again claimed innocent Sunni lives at their very own hands. In Mosul and Fallujah the attacks conducted by the Popular Mobilization Forces were initiated by sectarian rhetoric from Qais Al Khaz'ali as he stood on a pulpit in front of a Shiite congregation preparing to set out to mark the Ashura processions. Al Khaz'ali, one of the PMF's main leaders, who commands Asa'ib Ahl Haq, one of the numerous factions within the PMF coalition, commenced his sermon by saying “Allah willing, the liberation of Mosul will be vengeance and retribution against the killers of Hussein. This is because these grandsons (Sunnis) are from those ancestors (who killed Hussein)". If anything this almost explicitly entices one to go on a bloodthirsty killing spree.

www.afp.com Shiite militiamen parading around on a tank which bears a banner that reads “Ya Hussain”, or “Oh Hussain!”.

Human Rights Watch called for the PMF not to participate in the fight against ISIS in the recapturing of Mosul as they have been accused of conducting sectarian violence and committing human rights abuses against Fallujah's Sunni inhabitants. It has also been reported that almost 650 Sunni Muslim men have been indefinitely detained and possibly killed by Shiite militias in the city of Saqlawiyya. Just as Hashd Ash-Sha'abi partakes in such war crimes, so to do other Shiite militias as they continue their fight against ISIS.

Quite frankly Imam Hussain would be mortified had he known Shiite militias today committed atrocious acts in his beloved and blessed name. As Hussain stood for justice then, he would do the same today which essentially entails that he would have fought against these sectarian death squads. Prevailing truth over falsehood, liberation over tyranny, justice over oppression is what Hussain believed in and is indeed what he stood for as he unsheathed his sword on the plains of Karbala. As he bade farewell to his family, he set out onto the battlefield knowing that martyrdom would be his final destination. Imam Hussain, as his brother Hassan before him, did not want to spark turmoil and unnecessary bloodshed nor would he call for such heinous war crimes today.