Athlete: How Mentally Tough Are You?

You have several roles. Two of those are as a student and an athlete. It is your responsibility to show up in the proper frame of mind ready to perform what is required by each of those roles. In order to be successful in each, you have to maintain a mental state that will allow you to diligently carry out your duties regardless of what is happening to you.

We broke up.

They’re mad with me.

My grandmother is in the hospital.

He won’t talk to me.

I did terrible on my test.

I just don’t feel like it.

I was affected by several of these or similar incidents during my career at UAB. I remember one such incident happened just before a particular game. During that game, I threw a pass to an invisible teammate. I could’ve sworn someone was there, but no one was. For that game I showed up only in body, because clearly my mind was not fully on what I was supposed to be doing.

I was lacking some type of mental toughness.

Every now and then your life is not going to go smoothly. Things are not going to go as planned or anticipated. Problems and complications will arise and as a result, you will experience mental distractions. Mental distractions are the things you think about that interfere with you achieving a goal. Often these thoughts are unrelated to whatever you’re doing towards that goal.

They’re useless.

When these distractions come you have to develop a way to deal with them that will allow you to effectively function in your roles. Show up not just in your body but in your mind also.

Your body and mind have to be ready to do what is required.

Your success depends on how you handle your responsibilities associated with being a student athlete when you are being affected by these distractions.

Your obligations remain even when you are not ready to fulfill them. They do not disappear.

You still have to show up academically and competitively.

I encourage you to combat distractions by focusing on what is required and being determined to do it. Try to avoid, or limit your contact, with situations and people that would possibly interfere with your concentration. Try to reject thoughts about things you can do nothing about.

How do you handle distractions?

