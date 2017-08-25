Athletes Are Constantly Fighting Something They Cant See

Suffering In Silence

Victoria Garrick is a student-athlete at USC who has been battling depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues during her career as a college athlete.

She is definitely not alone. Jordan Hankins, a 19-year-old sophomore on Northwestern's women's basketball team, was ruled to have committed suicide by hanging last January. Madison Holleran, a 19-year-old track star at Penn, took her life on January 17, 2014, after leaving a suicide note and gifts for her family. Most recently, Ball State basketball player Zach Hollywood was found dead Tuesday morning at an apartment in Muncie, which was just ruled as a suicide.

College athletes aren't often found to commit suicide, but the issues they have with mental health are common. Statistically, 1 in 4 people suffer from some type of mental health issue and many don't seek help or attention for it. Just imagine what the statistics are when it compares to student-athletes who have to balance their sport, school work, social life and other extra-curricular activities.

There is this ideation in the athletic community that says "pain is weakness." Coaches and athletes both believe that showing any sort of pain is detrimental to the overall success of the athlete and/or the team. Athletes aren't supposed to show any sort of vulnerability. It is ingrained from the day that most of them start playing.

Athletes are suffering in silence and believe that because they have been told that athletes aren't supposed to experience any type of pain or suffering, they hide it inside. People have taught them their whole athletic careers to keep going despite how bad it hurts. To keep grinding because that's what the opposition is doing. But people never taught them how to manage that overwhelming need to constantly improve and compete. Or how to channel their insecurities, fears, and anxieties.

They are expected to always be on top of their game, always expected to push forward, and always doing what they need to do to get ahead of the competition regardless of how they feel or how tired they are. It is the athlete mindset, that plagues many athletes and can affect them in ways they never imagined later in life.

We take every precaution in the world when an athlete has a physical injury, but as soon as a mental issue comes into play, it is brushed aside and they are expected to get over it. The irony is that every sport is 80%-90% mental, so why wouldn't you worry about that side of the game more?

Why wouldn't coaches take the time to understand the athlete's mind better?

I once had a teammate who had all of the potential in the world but just couldn't seem to do anything right..

Didn't listen to anything the coaches told him on the court, never went to class and always seemed to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Literally all the time.

You can imagine how the coaches treated him. Yelled at him, harassed him, and was always on his case. To their point, he wasn't doing what they expected of him, but I couldn't help but think they could have handled the situation in a different way.

It turns out my teammate came from a very unstable background. He lived with his grandmother because his parents were either in and out of jail or on the streets, and didn't have a solid support system behind him. He had been dealing with a lot of other personal issues including depression during the time but didn't have anyone to talk to about it.

The coaches just handled him how they would any other kid, not inquiring about why he was doing the things he was doing. The constant verbal abuse just pushed him further away and deep into a corner until he didn't know where to turn next. He ultimately ended up being kicked off the team for constantly defying the coaching staff but fortunately went on to graduate.

What if the coaching staff sat him down and talked to him to find out why he was acting the way he was acting?

Would that have made a difference? Could they have gone the extra mile and gotten him help? Probably so is the answer to these questions, but most coaches aren't going to go out of their way to ensure the mental health of their players is in tact.

This desperately needs to change.

How Can We Address Mental Health Issues?

How can we address an issue that no one wants to acknowledge?

How can we help athletes, when coaches and administrators usually think it's not that big of a deal?

What can we do to help athletes manage their mental health and ensure that they are in a position to be successful in and out of sports?

There has to be a shift in the culture to help everyone around these athletes realize that mental health issues are very real and very important to pay attention to. Athletes need an outlet, and more needs to be done not only college campus' but in high school and professional organizations as well to ensure that these athletes have people in their corner when issues like this arise.

It starts by talking about it. Letting the athletes know that even though they might be suffering, they're people who want to help them and they are not alone in life.

We have to remember that athletes are regular people and although they may be gifted at a particular sport, they still face everyday challenges, issues, and battles like any normal person does.

Creating a real life awareness and shedding light on these mental health issues needs to happen from all sides. It's not just the player's responsibility nor is it just the administrators. Both sides have to work together to reach a solution to combat the pressures and anxieties that these athletes face.