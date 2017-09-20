Athletes For Care and NJ CannaBusiness to host “NJCBA Presents” Series

File photo

The year-long series is part of the The New Jersey CannaBusiness Association’s (NJCBA) ongoing efforts to promote the growth of the current medical cannabis industry and the expansion into a responsible “adult-use” cannabis market throughout the region.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Athletes for CARE (A4C) for our upcoming cannabis business conference and networking event,” stated Scott Rudder, president of NJCBA.

“Engaging with Athletes for CARE is a natural fit as we both share the same objective of a responsible approach towards medical treatment and, when appropriate, utilizing medical cannabis as a healthier alternative to opioids,” said Rudder, a former mayor and NJ State Assemblyman.

In June, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s announced winners of dispensary permits, sparking an emergence of dispensaries in Philadelphia. Seeing opportunities to engage and educate the public as a result of such actions, A4C and NJCBA recognize the importance of their collaboration. Focused on providing insight to those in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, A4C and NJCBA will address current laws and political outlook, national cannabis industry trends, and real estate investment strategies and opportunities among other topics.

“We are extraordinarily delighted that [New Jersey] Senator [Nick] Scutari will be here to share his thoughts and insight into his vision for expanding the cannabis industry from medical to responsible adult-use,” Rudder said.

“Between Sen. Scutari and Lindy [Lou] Snider, the attendees for this event will get a unique insight into both the political and business side of the cannabis industry – and that is just in the first hour.”

Joining Senator Scutari and Snider as special guests, among others, are Philadelphia City Councilman At-Large Derek Green; Aaron Epstein, Garden State Dispensary general manager and general counsel; former Philadelphia Eagle and athlete ambassador, Todd Herremans; and former Philadelphia Flyers and NHL League Ambassador, Riley Cote.

“Considering the vast number of people who live in the greater Philadelphia region that will benefit from medical cannabis, it was important to partner with the NJCBA,” said Green who has introduced cannabis related legislation to the City of Brotherly Love.

“This collaborative event will help raise awareness regarding medical cannabis, educate our citizens who seek alternative medical treatment, and increase the opportunities for entrepreneurs in this new industry,” Green said.

As a shared position on medical cannabis, many of Athletes for CARE “Ambassadors” are also business professionals with products or services in the medical cannabis industry.

“These types of events are great opportunities to have open discussions about alternative pain management, the current opioid-epidemic, mental health, and all of the things that are integrated together,” said Cote, an advocate and entrepreneur.

Snider, daughter of late-Flyers owner Ed Snider, shares Cote’s sentiments.

“Whether it is for career and financial guidance, or for the right to healthier alternatives for pain management, we are focused on the health and well-being of our membership,” said Snider.

“As a South Jersey native and Philadelphia sports fan, it was exciting to hear Lindy, Riley and Todd would be joining us for what will be our largest and most informative event yet,” said Rudder.

“With Councilman Green’s leadership in Philly, and NJCBA’s efforts here in the Garden State, we can really start to have an impact on curtailing the opioid epidemic through a strategic alliance that advocates for alternatives to opioids such as medical cannabis for treatment,” stated Rudder.