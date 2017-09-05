Atlant: Invest, Rent, and Trade on the Blockchain

For the past several months, blockchain technology has been exploding through a recent wave of initial coin offerings (ICOs). An ICO is a new investment vehicle that leverages the global reach of cryptocurrency and distributes tokens to investors instead of the traditional shares.

Real Estate Meats Blockchain

Almost every industry has entrepreneurs attempting to disrupt their respective status quo by fusing the decentralized power of the blockchain to the archaic practices of their industry. However, one industry in particular has intrigued many investors who are looking for a disruptive solution: Real estate. Even though real estate remains one of the largest asset classes in the world, concurrently it remains one of the more inefficient markets due to a lack of liquidity.

Fortunately, the public’s demand for the fusion of blockchain technology and the real estate market has been answered by services like Atlant. Atlant is attempting to build a platform that will aid in the “tokenization” of real estate. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant’s platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, creating a peer-to-peer transaction model.

Currently, Atlant provides two main features to address known problems in today’s global real estate: Tokenized Ownership and Peer-to-Peer Rentals. Tokenized ownership will simplify every type of operation with the real estate, including property investments and ownership transfers, either partial or complete. Real estate tokens representing a share in property ownership will allow for a liquid real estate market with transparent prices (price discovery). Peer-to-Peer Rentals will make it possible to significantly reduce fees taken from both parties(tenant and lessor) and minimize the possibility of fake reviews and forged ratings – which are the main problems of existing centralized rental services such as Airbnb, Expedia, Booking and others.

According to Goldman Sachs estimates, blockchain driven property records could drive up to $4bn in cost savings due to reductions in headcount and actuarial risk in the US alone. By registering real estate on a distributed ledger, blockchain could streamline the manually intensive practice of examining public records when validating titles in real estate transactions. These projections have investors bullish about the fusion of blockchain and real estate. As services like Atlant mature and find additional ways to implement features of the real estate industry to their platform, the real estate market has the potential to become more interconnected and liquid than ever before.