'I’m In Atlanta For Rebirth': Meet The People Of The New South

Atlanta was stop six on HuffPost’s Listen to America road trip. It’s the capital of Georgia and a hub in the history of the civil rights movement. Some locals will tell you it’s “where the playas play.” Others will tell you this:
“My mother was born here. My father was born in Augusta. We’ve got a lot of family here.”
― Deborah Williams, 46, manager
“It has all the seasons. I know how to deal with heat a lot better than I know how to deal with cold.”
― Mamie Dayan Vogel, 29, strategizing at Home Depot
“The culture here is so diverse. ... It’s a good combination of Southern hospitality.”
― Joshua Guillory, 37, consultant
“I’m here to explore the culture of innovation and creativity.”
― Shana Mitchell, 33, marketer
“I’m in Atlanta for rebirth.”
― Courtney Cook, 35, serving others
“The culture, the people, the food, the great art.”
― Cederric Mixon, 27, UX designer
“I’m trying to move to Japan and that’s taking awhile.”
― Dru Bastedo, 27, translator
