Attorney General Sessions Is Undermining the Legacy of the DOJ

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) should reflect a commitment to our constitutional values, especially equal protection of the law and respect for due process and human rights.

The DOJ was created in 1870 as “an executive department of the government of the United States” following the end of the Civil War. It has a history of fighting against white supremacy and promoting respect for the rule of law. It was actively involved in prosecuting cases against the Ku Klux Klan, securing 550 convictions against Klan members during its early years. In 1957, the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ was established to enforce this nation’s civil rights laws, and it has been instrumental in holding police departments with a pattern or practice of violating civil rights laws accountable and protecting immigrants from discrimination on the basis of their national identity.

Despite this legacy, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been undermining DOJ policies that work to uphold and protect civil rights. He has communicated his reluctance to enforce federal consent decrees, which require that law enforcement agencies that violate civil rights remedy their policies and practices to ensure that injustices don’t persist. He has indicated that he supports the expansion of civil asset forfeiture, which allows the pre-trial and pre-conviction seizure of assets merely suspected of being involved in criminal activity although the execution of civil asset forfeiture programs has been proven to be racially discriminatory in some communities. These programs allow police departments to use seized assets to bolster their budgets, incentivizing overreach. He announced a plan to end the Obama-era ban on the transfer of military-grade equipment to local police departments for the policing of ordinary crimes, ignoring the risks of an overmilitarized police force. He has unsuccessfully targeted sanctuary cities by attempting to withhold federal funds from local governments that choose to refuse to transform their local officers into immigration agents. And, he has indicated a desire to prosecute his way out of the opioid crisis by focusing on seeking harsh sentences for drug-related crimes although the War on Drugs has been a costly and largely ineffective approach to dealing with the social harms of addiction. Research shows that since the War on Drugs began, drug prices have decreased, the potency of drugs has increased, and consumption rates have remained constant, illustrating how a focus on punishment can be both costly and ineffective.

All the while, the DOJ has pulled back from its initiatives that promote positive relationships between the police and the community. The DOJ recently announced its plan to scale back the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Collaborative Reform Initiative, a program that aims to build alliances between the police and the community.

Instead of doubling down on harsher punishments, the DOJ should be promoting policies that reflect respect for all of our laws as a nation, including our civil rights laws. Law enforcement officials have indicated that being forced to act as immigration officers erodes their ability to build positive relationships with the community and solve ordinary crimes. Disciplining local governments for supporting policing practices that enhance community engagement is simply bad policy. Instead, DOJ should respect state policies that aim to protect human rights and promote true community safety.

The DOJ should embrace its role as a watch dog for the community and ensure that police departments don’t engage in abusive practices. Federal consent decrees are tool for ensuring that the community is safe from constitutional abuses and that law enforcement officers can work in an environment where they are viewed as trusted and legitimate government actors. To largely disavow the implementation of consent decrees only makes communities less safe and promotes the perception that the police think they are above the law, compromising their legitimacy within the communities they serve.

The DOJ should support evidence-based practices that reduce the harm experienced in many communities. For example, the DOJ should spend resources on expanding pre-arrest diversion programs for drug-related programs, which rely on evidence-based practices and allow for the use of methadone for treatment. It should also support programs that facilitate the successful reentry of individuals who are returning home after a criminal conviction with a history of addiction. It should not be focused on ramping up harsh sentences and expanding the prosecution for drug crimes when a harm reduction model would be more effective at addressing the harms of addiction.