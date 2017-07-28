Attract Your Soulmate in Three Steps Using the Law of Attraction

Written By Jay Hollingshed

Are you tired of seeking out the perfect person? Have you been searching for a soulmate for more than a few years? Are you tired of looking at other couples, wondering when your time will come to be in a “happy couple” relationship? It could be that you want someone to bring something into your life that you haven’t brought out of yourself. There’s truth in that old saying, “Like Attracts Like.” It is also true for things of a spiritual nature. The spirit you possess (your mannerisms, behavior and attitude) will attract someone similar. There’s a reason why birds of a feather flock together. Allow me to shed some light on a solution to your situation. The following are three steps to help you cross paths with that special someone that can potentially be your soulmate.

Step 1: Stop looking for them. Seriously, I want you to literally stop looking for them. The sooner you stop looking, the sooner you can start sharing your life with the right person. If you are searching for what looks like the perfect person on the outside, that’s exactly what

you will get. You will get a perfect-looking person because your eyes can only see physical things. You will see what you are getting on the outside, but you will not see what you are getting on the inside. It’s like going to the store and buying that perfect-looking piece of fruit. You got it! It’s now all yours and nobody else’s! You get it home and can’t wait to experience all the sweet goodness on the inside of it. You expose what’s on the inside only to find a disappointing, sour smell and bitter taste. The excitement and expectations from your search contributed to your disappointment. Unfortunately, this is the gamble you take when you are looking for your soulmate. My first suggestion is for you to stop looking for them.

Step 2: Consult your soul to find a soulmate. Stop depending on your eyes to find a soulmate. Your eyes are perfect for finding an eye-mate for themselves in the form of glasses or contacts lenses. Your eyes tell you when they need a mate. They tell the optometrist that speaks their language, exactly what they need in a mate. Your eyes know exactly what makes them happy. You wouldn’t consult a barber for firefighting techniques, nor would you consult a carpenter for cooking tips. If you want a soulmate, consult your soul. Your soul will tell you exactly what it needs to be happy. How do you consult your soul? It’s a simple process. Take a few moments and shut out the rest of the world. Ask yourself, “What are the things I enjoy doing the most? What activities bring me joy, and make me smile? What can I willingly do all, day every day, without getting tired?” When you identify these answers write them down on a sheet of paper. What you are writing down is a communication from your soul. This is your soul telling you what it needs. A mate for your soul needs to be compatible with what you have written down.

Comparatively, this is no different from your optometrist consulting your eyes for information and writing down the prescription your eyes need in an eye-mate, i.e., contacts or glasses. Take time to read over the list from your soul. Close your eyes and take a deep breath and relax. For about five minutes I want you to picture yourself doing all the things on your list. If you are experiencing good vibrations from just mentally participating in the activities you wrote down, you are on the right track.

Step 3: Do unto yourself, as you would have your soulmate to do unto you. In the words of Southern artist Frank D. Robinson Jr., “Love yourself.” Nobody wants someone who doesn’t love themselves. This type of self-love is not arrogance. It is you accepting who you are meant to be and living life to the fullest. It will show when you love yourself. The energy you emit from loving yourself will make others want to know you and be around you. How do you love yourself in this manner? Invest your time, talent, and service into the activities you just wrote down. Don’t just participate in these activities, but surrender to the spirit of those activities. Remember, these are the answers that came from your soul. Release all external opinions as you internally embrace what makes you happy. Do these activities every day, making them a habit. This happiness will soon be your character and the traits that others see in you. This newly evolved character will be who you are. This is not a process of changing who you are as a person, but of you emerging into the person you are meant to be according to your soul.

By this time you will have completely released the idea of physically looking for a soulmate. The energies of your evolved spirit and character will play a dual role of both repellent and magnet. You will be repelling what’s not like you, and attracting what is like you. Your magnetism will attract someone of your same spirit and character. The person you attract will identify a piece of themselves in you, as you will identify yourself in them. If a relationship is imminent, both of you will spiritually submit to a willingness to explore the newly discovered identities within each other.

When you stop physically looking for your soulmate and start consulting your soul, you end up with a written prescription for your personal happiness. Acting accordingly to your soul’s prescription will signal to the universe your needs and desires. Before you know it you will have spiritually attracted a bird of your feather to flock together as one mind, one spirit, one soul, and mates.

Through love be a blessing.