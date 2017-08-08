Aubrey Plaza Reveals 'Disasters' That Went Down On 'Ingrid Goes West' Set

There were plenty of things that went south on the set of “Ingrid Goes West.”

Aubrey Plaza recently revealed some of the “disasters” that happened on the set of her new film ― a dramedy about a girl who becomes obsessed with a Los Angeles socialite on Instagram ― in an interview with “The Tonight Show” on Monday.

Plaza, who portrays Ingrid in the film, told Jimmy Fallon that producing and starring in the movie was particularly challenging because “our shoot had so many disasters.”

“At one point the Santa Clarita fire, was like, in the distance coming at us, and we had to evacuate,” she said. “We were in the fire path. Um, that was fun.”

And while actors are usually the ones to get hurt during film scenes, it was the movie’s director, Matt Spicer, who ended up in the hospital.

“At one point, our director went through a sliding glass door,” Plaza explained. “After he yelled cut, he just turned around and went right through, and it shattered. And he had glass all over him and me and the gaffers were, with duct tape, trying to get pieces of glass off of him, and he went to the hospital.”