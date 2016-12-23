Awesome Ad Proves There's No Such Thing As Girl Toys And Boy Toys

Take Gender Out Of Your Language

Try to focus less on gender differences in general, Brown said. One way is to remove gendered speech from your language as much as you can. Constantly referring to people by their sex or gender labels it to children as something that matters very much, she said, and therefore tells them that it's an important part of who they are -- perhaps more important than factors like their personality or strengths. “I try to just make it not something that really comes up much,” she advised.