Augmented Reality Is The Future

Virtual reality sparks imaginations. The possibilities are endless. It can take you places you can only imagine, even places that don’t actually exist. Virtual reality can inspire the new generations to dream bigger and do more. But there’s a related emerging technology that is going to be even bigger and more inspirational, and it’s time this technology was distinguished from its virtual reality ancestor. This technology is augmented reality, and it is going to be changing everything about our lives within a few short years.

Virtual Reality Paved The Way

Virtual reality has probably been around a lot longer than you think. Nintendo had a virtual reality gaming platform decades ago, and it has been developed for gaming for years. Thanks to the availability of smartphones virtual reality has finally come into the mainstream. You can buy a Google Cardboard headset for fifteen bucks, slip your phone in it, and enjoy virtual reality programming and games. There are even a number of smartphones that come with virtual reality headsets, so the technology is pretty widely available these days. Programming for such devices is still catching up - you’ll often find your limitations are more from the programming end than from the availability end of things. But already virtual reality is being used for things like supplementing school instruction, introducing this technology into the everyday lives of many people.

Augmented Reality Is The Next Frontier

Imagine sitting in a meeting with someone who is halfway across the world, but they look like they are right there with you. Sounds sort of like Star Trek tech, doesn’t it? Well, the future is now, or at least it is coming soon. Augmented reality has the ability to blend your virtual world with your real one in order to give you a more seamless experience. Soon you will be able to slip on your augmented reality headset and watch a virtual cooking show while listening to the instructions via binaural audio so that you can cook along with the professionals. There’s no need to block out the outside world when you can integrate it. This is why augmented reality developers poured $2.3 billion into the development of this technology last year alone!

The Future Is Virtual