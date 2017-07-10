Augmented Reality Is The Future

Virtual reality sparks imaginations. The possibilities are endless. It can take you places you can only imagine, even places that don’t actually exist. Virtual reality can inspire the new generations to dream bigger and do more. But there’s a related emerging technology that is going to be even bigger and more inspirational, and it’s time this technology was distinguished from its virtual reality ancestor. This technology is augmented reality, and it is going to be changing everything about our lives within a few short years.
Virtual Reality Paved The Way
Virtual reality has probably been around a lot longer than you think. Nintendo had a virtual reality gaming platform decades ago, and it has been developed for gaming for years. Thanks to the availability of smartphones virtual reality has finally come into the mainstream. You can buy a Google Cardboard headset for fifteen bucks, slip your phone in it, and enjoy virtual reality programming and games. There are even a number of smartphones that come with virtual reality headsets, so the technology is pretty widely available these days. Programming for such devices is still catching up - you’ll often find your limitations are more from the programming end than from the availability end of things. But already virtual reality is being used for things like supplementing school instruction, introducing this technology into the everyday lives of many people.
Augmented Reality Is The Next Frontier
Imagine sitting in a meeting with someone who is halfway across the world, but they look like they are right there with you. Sounds sort of like Star Trek tech, doesn’t it? Well, the future is now, or at least it is coming soon. Augmented reality has the ability to blend your virtual world with your real one in order to give you a more seamless experience. Soon you will be able to slip on your augmented reality headset and watch a virtual cooking show while listening to the instructions via binaural audio so that you can cook along with the professionals. There’s no need to block out the outside world when you can integrate it. This is why augmented reality developers poured $2.3 billion into the development of this technology last year alone!
The Future Is Virtual
Both virtual reality and augmented reality add a layer of artificial reality to your world. Within the next five years these technologies are going to be a combined $108 billion market, and a 79% majority of that is going to go to augmented reality. As these technologies grow expect to see advances in user interfaces like world locking, machine vision, and user inputs as well as major advances in optics. The optics will be the biggest advancement, because they will allow users to experience a seamless transition between the real and virtual worlds. Learn more about the future of virtual reality and augmented reality from this infographic. Are you ready for a future where you will be able to attend virtual meetings and get turn by turn directions right in your glasses?
