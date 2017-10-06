August Burns Red share an exclusive look into the recording of Phantom Anthem with new studio video

GRAMMY® Award-nominated August Burns Red have shared a new (and hilarious) studio video, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at few of the highlights and antics that took place during the recording of Phantom Anthem, which is out today via Fearless Records. The five-piece hit the studio at Atrium Audio in their hometown of Lancaster, PA with longtime producers Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland.

Even though the video is full of the band’s classic sense of humor, Phantom Anthem is serious business - chock full of August Burns Red’s signature style, intricate musicianship and captivating melodies. Each band member pushed themselves to achieve their highest level of performance. In short, this album is a game-changer.

Phantom Anthem is available now on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, Amazon, FYE and Best Buy.

August Burns Red will kick off the ‘The Phantom Anthem Tour’ in January 2018, with support from Born Of Osiris, ERRA, and Ocean Grove. Tickets are on sale now at AugustBurnsRed.com. If you can’t wait until next year to see August Burns Red, the group has a couple more festival stops, including Rock Allegiance and Aftershock, to close out 2017. Full tour dates listed below.

Oct 7 - Camden, NJ @ Rock Allegiance Fest

Oct 21 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

Jan 5- Montreal, QC @ Metropolis/ M-Telus Jan 6- Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall Jan 7- Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Jan 9- Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Jan 10- Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot Jan 11- Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Jan 12- Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave Jan 13- Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze Jan 14- Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick Jan 16- Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall Jan 17- Calgary, AB @ The Palace Jan 19- Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater Jan 20- Seattle, WA @ The Showbox Jan 21- Portland, OR @ Roseland Jan 23- Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades Jan 24- San Diego, CA @ House of Blues Jan 25- Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater Jan 26- Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee Jan 27- Albuquerque, NM @ Historic El Rey Jan 29- Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall Jan 30- Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater