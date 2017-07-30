August Travels: Beauty Essentials We All Need

Whether you’re getting ready to go for your much deserved vacation, or you’re looking for ways to simplify your life, travel size essentials are the way to go. When we’re going away, we don’t want to break our beauty routine settling for products of a lesser quality simply because they come in small sizes. I rounded up new releases, plus some old cult favorites, easy-to-pack items every girl needs.

Hair We Go Baby Buttercup Kit from Drybar.

The Tiny Tress Press Detailing Iron from Drybar.

No matter where we go, we always want amazing hair. Say goodbye to hotel hair dryers and think Drybar. Their Hair We Go Baby Buttercup Travel Kit, comes with a Baby Buttercup travel size blow-dryer. This tool has the same power of its big brother. Also in the kit, there’s a mini Detox Dry Shampoo, Detox Dry Conditioner, Sake Bomb Shampoo, Sake Bomb Conditioner and Travel Bag. For the ladies that need a little more that just a blowout, their Tiny Tress Press Detailing Iron is the perfect straightening tool for rebellious strands. Don’t let the small size fool you, because this flat iron gets the job done.

Root Concealer Touch Up Stick - Temple + Brow Edition from Rita Hazan and Anti-Frizz Sheets from Nunzio Saviano.

You’ve been so excited about your trip, that you totally forgot to dye your roots. Relax, because Rita Hazan has the absolute best Root Concealer Touch Up Stick - Temple + Brow Pen in the market. I mean this thing offers full coverage and its sweat proof. For the gal stressed out about her frizzy hair, Nunzio Saviano Anti-Frizz Sheets are heaven sent. These portable sheets infused with coconut oil, hydrate and tame flyways. Perfect for this humid weather!

Enzyme Cleansing Gel, Oil Free Moisturizer and After Sun Cooling Gel from Mario Badescu Skin Care.

We can always trust Mario Badescu to care for our skin, especially during extreme weather conditions. Their Enzyme Cleansing Gel applies the exfoliating benefits of papaya and grapefruit extracts to remove oil, makeup and impurities. Aside from its SPF 30 sun protection, the Oil Free Moisturizer SPF 30 is enriched with powerful antioxidants from green tea. This oil-free, lightweight formula is perfect for summer use because we don’t want extra shine. Infused with aloe and menthol, the After Sun Cooling Gel was designed to soothe sun exposed skin.

Hydra-Therapy Skin Vitality Treatment from Erno Laszlo.

Traveling takes a toll on your skin and Erno Laszlo knows it. They figured out a way to hydrate and nourish your skin on the go. It’s Hydra-Therapy Skin Vitality Treatment, set comes with four peel-off masks, designed to replenish and regenerate skin cells. The best thing about the box is that’s small, easy to pack and travel with.

True Tincture Chamomile Cleansing Stick from Belif. Super Restorative Collection from Clarins.

Cleansing has never been easier than with the True Tincture Chamomile Stick from Belief. Packed with oats, Calendula, raspberries and chamomile, this revolutionary stick deep cleanses skin. Activate it with circular motions and rinse lukewarm water. Aging skin can meet its match with the latest Super Restorative Treatment Essence and the Instant Lift Serum Mask from Clarins. Designed to revitalize older, hormonal skin, these two products seal moisture and hydration into the deeper layers.

5 Piece Starter Kit from AHAVA.

Experience the power of sea minerals from the Dead Sea with the Ahava Starter Kit. Four amazing travel size products featuring the bestselling Purifying Mud Mask, Day Moisturizer, Mineral Hand Cream and their Mineral Botanic Velvet Cream Wash with Hibiscus & Fig.

Giulietta Crema da Mano and Fragrance Rollerball from Tocca.

Exquisite, sophisticated and refreshing, just like the actress from which the aroma was inspired. Of course we’re talking about Giulietta Masina, the iconic Italian actress, muse and wife of legendary film director Federico Fellini. You can bring the elegant scent with you thanks to Tocca’s Giulietta Hand Cream and Rollerball Perfume.

Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches and the Instant Mineral SPF 45 from Peter Thomas Roth.

Defy exhausted, traveling skin and under eye bags with the Cucumber De-Tox Gel Eye Patches from Peter Thomas Roth. This one-of-a-kind gel patches, detox and de-puff the delicate skin around your eyes. Get to enjoy your vacation without under eye bags. Most women like to wear very little makeup while vacationing, but they also don’t like to be shiny. The Instant Mineral SPF 45 is a great way to add sun protection throughout the day, and absorb excess of oil. It works like a finishing powder and you can apply on the go.

Bronze Babe Personal Spray Tan Kit - Pink Limited Edition from Mine Tan.

You enjoy exploring ancient ruins better than laying on the beach, but you still want that sun kissed skin glow, self tanning is the answer. Mine Tan just came out with a light, travel size, limited edition Pink Bronze Babe Personal Spray Tan Kit. It fits in any carry-on luggage and comes with mittens, and their best selling Coconut Coffee Foam. Infused with coconut water and coffee, this hydrating self tanner tints the skin for a long lasting tan. You don’t need the sun to enjoy glowing skin.

Organic Travel Kit Deluxe from Organic to Green.

For the nature junkie, the woman obsessed with everything organic, the Organic Travel Kit Deluxe from Organic to Green is a deal. This set comes with a Rainforest Coconut Oil Sugar Scrub, Clean Lavender + Lemon Hand Sanitizer Spray, Arctic Coconut Vanilla Shea Lip + Skin Repair, Great Barrier Coconut + Organic Plants Lip + Skin Balm, Coco Oil Vanilla Chamomile Liquid Coconut Oil, and the Air Eucalyptus Aromatherapy Spray. Practically, all the essentials you need in a bag.

The Seabourn Collection from Molton Brown.

Molton Brown is very familiar with traveling and vacationing, for years they have been the official brand for the luxurious Seabourn Cruises. They are bringing the exclusive Seabourn Collection to the public for a limited time. It features the Inspiring Basil & Vetiver Shampoo and Conditioner plus the Immersive Samphire & Eucalyptus Body Lotion and Bath & Shower Gel.

Minions Yellow Carry-On from Away.

Of course you’re going to need something to carry all your essentials and the limited edition Minions Yellow Carry-On from Away is the perfect companion. This unbreakable, four wheel case, is bigger inside than a regular carry-on. It also comes with a battery an a USB port to charge your devices on-the-go. It also has a laundry bag to separate your clean and worn clothes.