I should love August. I was married August 18 and will be celebrating my 49th anniversary this month. But I have always disagreed with T.S. Eliot who proclaimed in his poem The Wasteland that, “April is the cruelest month.” For me it’s August.

I’m sure T.S. Eliot, who was depressed, found the springtime month of April difficult. A month known for “mixing memory and desire,” and “stirring dull roots with spring rain” was hard for him to celebrate in his state of mind. But anyone with kids knows it’s August that is really the pits.

Here’s what I associate with August:

High heat and humidity

Kids no longer delighted by a trip to the beach or running through a sprinkler

Everyone else seeming to be on vacation

Boredom (not always a bad thing, but the whining and sibling fights that accompanied it drove me up a wall)

Dread (for the kids) that summer is almost over and school is just a calendar page flip away

August was the month when the 12-week summer break from school felt really stale. Even beautiful weather left me uninspired as I noted with envy that other families seemed to be taking long vacations. I remember reading the book August by Judith Rossner back in 1983 when my kids were 12, 9, and 6 and I thought my brain was about to explode. The book was about August in New York when all of the shrinks leave town for a month-long vacation. I guess the culture in Chicago was different, as my shrink husband could only manage a week off. By the end of that August, I was ready to move.

Actually, the beginning of this August won’t be too bad for me this year. My husband and I will be visiting our daughter’s family in Indiana to watch our granddaughter compete in a swim meet. So now we are up to August 6. There will still be many days left to help my daughter who lives near me. Her August looks like the recipe for disaster I remember so well:

Take three kids-who-have-nothing-to-do.

Fold in the fact that Mom and Dad need to work.

Mix with baby sitters on their own vacations or leaving for college.

Add a grandmother about to turn 72 to the mixture.

Bake in high heat and humidity sprinkled with thunderstorms.

Yes, she is also taking a week’s vacation, which is great. Her family will escape on a sweltering Disney World/Universal Studios trip, which will be a wonderful, activity-filled time for which they have saved all year. That makes them far luckier than many families without the time or means to get away. But upon return, there is another week looming of juggling children-with-absolutely-nothing-to-do and the need to work. Perhaps my daughter’s family should leave our no-vacation-nation and move to France. I hear they still take August off in Europe. And, unlike my daughter, they get paid. Just kidding. I would really miss them.

I just looked at the long-range forecast for August. There is a cloud/sun and an 83-degree high predicted for August 1. Not bad. The first weekend promises to be both cloudy and cool, with temperatures in the low seventies. After that, I see lots of those little clouds with rain and scattered thunderbolts. At least climate change has resulted in fewer days above ninety degrees. And then there is that first day of school looming like a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.