Myanmar's Suu Kyi To Skip UN General Assembly Amid Outrage Over Rohingya Crisis

Rohingya militants attacked government security posts in late August, which sparked a massive military retaliation and a flow of refugees into neighboring Bangladesh. Human rights organizations have reported state-sponsored rape, arson, killings and brutality against Rohingyas in the following weeks.

As the General Assembly convened in New York this week, U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein called on Myanmar’s government “to end its current cruel military operation, with accountability for all violations that have occurred, and to reverse the pattern of severe and widespread discrimination against the Rohingya population.”

And as urgent pleas for Suu Kyi to take action poured in from concerned parties around the world, she dismissed the alleged and documented atrocities against Rohingyas as “misinformation.”

Hundreds of thousands of people have signed petitions to revoke the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Suu Kyi, a former political prisoner and activist during Myanmar’s decades-long military dictatorship. According to the Nobel Prize website, she received the award for “her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights.”