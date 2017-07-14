Authoritarianism on the American Right

Conservative Americans — like liberals and those who shunned either label — once shared a belief in the traditional values of a democratic society: A commitment to individual liberties, civil and human rights, tolerance of dissenting opinion, and a free press. Once, that is, because in recent years conservatives have demonstrated a disturbing tendency to abandon traditional American values in favor of authoritarianism.

The drift on the right toward authoritarianism can be seen in the actions of Republican politicians and is reenforced, perhaps encouraged, by polls showing conservatives taking a dim view of dissent, the role of a free press in a democratic society, and the value of higher education. It is probably a chicken-and-egg question as to which came first: Anti-democratic actions by Republican politicians or a slackening commitment to liberal values among rightward-leaning Americans. Probably, the two buttress each other as conservatives more widely embrace authoritarian action and thought.

The election as president of an admirer of authoritarian world leaders is one indication of this trend. President Donald Trump not only has spoken highly of such anti-democratic leaders as Vladimir Putin of Russia and Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, but he has also encouraged mob violence among his followers. He ran a racist and xenophobic campaign that appealed to voters’ worst instincts. He harps on America First, gives speeches expressing an extreme nationalism reminiscent of the worst regimes of the last century, and attacks press freedoms.

Most Republicans in Congress seem untroubled by Trump’s excesses. Perhaps, the vision of tax cuts for the wealthy has enticed them to put their moral core and commitment to democratic values in a blind trust. Even now, when evidence mounts of collusion between Trumpistas and Russia, most Republicans remain silent. When confronted by the evidence of Donald Trump, Jr.’s emails, Utah Senator Orrin Hatch merely shrugged, “I think this can be way overblown.” With all due respect to Senator Hatch, it is difficult to exaggerate the significance of Russian meddling in American elections. Similarly disturbing was the reaction of Senator Ted Cruz of Texas who took refuge in the old canard that scandals are a Washington obsession. “When I go back to Texas, nobody asks about Russia,” Cruz said. Well, senator, perhaps you should explain to your constituents why Russian interference is important.

No one should be surprised by the reluctance of Republican politicians to distance themselves from Trump and his scandals. Equally unsurprising is the hesitance of GOP leaders to criticize Trump’s worst instincts, including his authoritarian tendencies. After all, Republicans spent eight years obstructing Barack Obama, from opposing virtually all of his legislative proposals to unconstitutionally refusing to even consider his last Supreme Court nominee. Worse yet, Republican-controlled states have sought to curtail the right to vote and protest.

Republican politicians can enact anti-democratic legislation with little fear of a backlash from their base. A recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll revealed hostility toward political and civil freedoms among conservatives. One-quarter of Republicans say the United States has gone too far in expanding the right to vote. That is an astounding statistic since the trajectory of American history consistently has expanded the right to vote. Now, 25 percent of the supporters of one of the two major political parties favor limiting voting rights!

Equally frightening: More than 40 percent of Republican respondents believe press freedoms have been expanded too much. Frightening, but not surprising, given the barrage led by Trump and his cohorts on “fake news.” A similar number of Republicans believe America has gone too far in granting its citizens the right to criticize the government. This from followers of a political party that spent the Obama years criticizing the White House!

Other recent polls paint an equally dispiriting picture. A Pew Research Center poll released in early March found that while three-quarters of Democrats say freedom of the press to criticize politicians is important in protecting democracy, less than half of Republicans agree. Another Pew Research Center poll, this one released July 10, shows that 85 percent of Republicans believe the news media has a negative impact. Perhaps, that number is inflated by a shoot-the-messenger response to press revelations about Trump and his ties to Russia.

Republican wariness of the media appears is matched by distrust of institutions of higher learning. A majority (58 percent) of Republicans questioned in the July Pew poll say that colleges and universities have a negative influence on the country, up from 45 percent a year ago. By contrast, 72 percent of Democrats believe colleges and universities have a positive significance, little change from recent years. Suspicion of higher learning reflects growing anti-intellectualism on the right. Despite overwhelming evidence presented by scientists, fewer than a quarter of Republicans believe human activity is the principal cause of climate change. Similarly, a majority of Republicans disbelieve the scientific evidence proving evolution. Republican politicians either agree with their constituents on climate change or evolution, or are happy to pander to ignorance.

The connection between anti-intellectualism and authoritarianism is not ephemeral. The creation of the American nation was the product of the Age of Enlightenment, the era of rational thought. The founders of the Republican believed an educated citizenry was the best bulwark of freedom and liberal values. The best defense against the triumph of authoritarianism, they believed, is reason and free inquiry. Today, the rise of anti-intellectualism — based on doubting the value of education and scientific evidence — is spurring the growth of authoritarianism. It is no coincidence that Trump polled well among the least educated Americans.