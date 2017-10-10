Autism - World Mental Health Day

Today (Tuesday the 10th of October 2017) is World Mental Health Day. It is a time to observe the current positions we all have on mental health, how it impacts us and what we can all do to help.
My YouTube channel ‘The Aspie World’ is dedicated to raising awareness and understanding of Autism, and as such I thought it was only fitting that I produce a video to promote WMHD17 from the Autism perspective.
I hope you enjoy.
