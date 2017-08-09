Auto insurance rates have risen again - Why Ontarians are paying the price

Auto insurance rates have risen again in the second quarter of 2017; according to The Canadian Press, the Financial Services Commission revealed an average rate increase of 0.76%. This is lower than the rate increase that took place in April during the first quarter - an increase of 1.24 % - but Ontario is already home to the highest auto insurance rates in the country.

So why are we paying more for car insurance in Ontario than in any other province? For starters, Ontario utilises a private system of insurance rather than a public one. This means that Ontario rates are competitive and unregulated by the government, leaving drivers subject to an assessment of age, years’ of driving experience, driving record, their city of residence and other factors prior to receiving rates. In comparison, drivers in other provinces such as Manitoba and Saskatchewan are subject to standard insurance rates regardless of these factors (also called no-fault insurance). The result? In other provinces, “Auto insurance is much less expensive for a 20-year-old full-time student in Winnipeg driving the same car” than it would be in an Ontario city.

Indeed young drivers are subject to higher rates as a result of this system, however insurers claim it’s not just because Ontario’s system is private. According to The Globe and Mail, young drivers “cause a disproportionate amount of damage” as drivers between the ages of 16 to 24 account for 13% of the driving population yet cause 24% of driving fatalities and 26% of automobile injuries. The unfortunate result is higher insurance premiums for youth that fall within this age bracket, as the premium is calculated based on the drivers’ potential to be involved in a collision.

Insurance rates are also higher in part due to the large number of claims made in the province. The Globe and Mail reports that fraudulent and staged claims are skyrocketing in Ontario, meaning companies have to increase their rates to reclaim profitability. However, many of the legitimate claims being made annually could be avoided if drivers were paying more attention to the road. Distracted driving is infinitely more dangerous because many drivers do not realize they’re doing it; overconfidence in one’s driving abilities, lack of experience with auto collisions, and even misunderstanding about what falls under the 'distracted driving' umbrella term are just some of the reasons why distracted driving is still such a huge problem in Ontario.