Ava DuVernay Has No Time For Anthony Bourdain's Harsh Movie Reviews

John Crowley, "Brooklyn"

"Brooklyn" is the type of movie you leave with a smile on your face and tears in your eyes. It's heartwarming but poignant. And it would be easy to underestimate the artistry that went into its painterly compositions, with their pops of saturated color, and period costume and set design. Still, the movie ended up being more nice and appealing than impressive. There was something small about it. And safe. It felt, at times, like the pilot of a very good, slightly slow TV drama, rather than one of the landmark movies of the year. It's not clear that Crowley could have done anything to change this, given the source material in Colm Tóibín's novel. But it's also not clear that voters are excited enough about the movie to actually put Crowley's name on their ballots. - Joe Satran