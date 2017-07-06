Ava DuVernay Has No Time For Anthony Bourdain's Harsh Movie Reviews

Ava DuVernay was less than thrilled about Anthony Bourdain’s take on the film “Baby Driver” ― so she let him know.
On Tuesday, the chef and “Parts Unknown” host tweeted his negative review of the Edgar Wright thriller starring Ansel Elgort in just three words:
The award-winning director, displeased with the critique of one of her peer’s films, responded hours later by reminding Bourdain that he doesn’t “have to like it,” but he should have “some respect for the artists who made it.”
“You’re better than this. Critique doesn’t have to be cruel,” the tweet read.
Dang Ava! Tell him!!
“Baby Driver” has had pretty favorable reviews so far, with some even going so far as to call it “awe-inspiring” and a “cinematic joyride.” It’s also scored a 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
Neither Bourdain nor DuVernay have followed up with one another concerning the exchange ― at least, not publicly. Though Bourdain did tweet out a movie poster for the film “The Raid” the following day with the accompanying caption: “Quality.”
Directors and chefs ― they’re just like us!!
