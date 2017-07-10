STYLE
This Very Realistic Avocado Bathing Suit Is Definitely Not The Pits

It's sure to be a *smash* hit at the beach.

By Jamie Feldman

Holy guacamole, this swimsuit is amazing. 

Beloved, the brand behind that chest hair swimsuit and that Donald Trump swimsuit, is now offering a suit that’s a lot more appetizing: It’s printed with a halved avocado, complete with a pit in the middle.

Beloved Wear
Smash hit.

Is it painfully trendy? Yes. Is it also the only avocado that won’t brown mere hours after you open it? Probably. 

The suit comes in both classic and high-legged styles and goes up to a 2XL. Plus, with a one-time cost of $49.99, it probably won’t prevent you from purchasing a home at some point in your life, like other avocado-centric entities have (stupidly) been accused of doing

Not to mention, that pit would look too cute on a pregnant person. Just saying.

H/T Cosmopolitan U.K.

