There’s a lot of potential beneath the skin of the humble avocado. They can be mashed into guacamole. They can be fried into tacos. Or better yet, filled with eggs and baked into the best breakfast this side of the Atlantic.
Not only are avocados delicious, but they’re good for us too. They’re an excellent source of healthful fats and could help improve heart health.
Avocados are great. You know it, we know it. And these recipes right here know it. We have the best avocado recipes you could dream of, so get cooking because this right here is for all you avocado addicts out there:
CONVERSATIONS