Today, on National Avocado Day, it’s time to honor the avocado.

We know that the people’s love of avocado runs deep. It’s evident in how quickly a bowl of guacamole will disappear at a party. It’s illustrated in how eager people are to use it as a toast topping. And a taco filling. And an egg holder.

But in this ever-tensing political climate, we didn’t realize that the country’s love of this healthy green fruit has made its popularity soar higher than some of the most powerful men and women running our country.

We took a look at Google Trends, an analytical tool that charts out how popular a term is based upon how much it has been entered in search. We looked at the past 12 months of searches from around the world, and found that 10 of our highest-ranking politicians are less popular than avocados. Take a look:

Google Trends A look at the graph created by Google Trends comparing the search term "avocado" with the search term "Paul Ryan." This graph pulls search data from around the world and over the course of a year. It shows an average of the whole year in the bar graph on the left, and outlines changes in the search trends with the line graph.

The line blue represents searches for the word “avocado,” and the red line represents searches for Speaker of the House of Representatives “Paul Ryan.” That’s right, Ryan ― a man who is heavily involved in reworking of healthcare ― has never even come close to being as popular as the avocado.