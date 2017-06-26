Avoid a nasty winter surprise - check your boilers work in the summer

We've had some pretty hot days in the UK recently, and so the last thing on many people's mind will be to worry about their boilers being at full capacity.

Most of us probably haven't had the heating on for a couple of weeks now, and instead we'll be walking around a house full of fans, stopping only to open the fridge door, attempting to step inside.

In about four months time though, it's going to get cold again, and for gas engineers, that's when things start to get busy.

When the temperature suddenly drops and you turn on the heating, the last thing you want to hear is the clunk of a pipe and a grinding noise before seeing a warning light flash.

No, if you want to wake up to a warm, toasty house when summer has departed, you need to consider getting your boiler serviced right now. Right when when you least need it, because now is when you can avoid the winter blues and prepare for the cold months ahead.

Yes, you don't want to think about it while you're flipping burgers, but can you really do without hot water and heating for a day while someone comes to do an emergency repair? Of course not!

Clean out that sludge

During the summer you're unlikely to notice that your heating is getting less efficient, so you won't notice the build up of sludge.

Sludge, debris and corrosion can build up in your central heating system and if neglected can cause cold spots to occur on radiators, meaning they will take longer to heat up and generally cause your central heating to run less efficiently.

A power flush is an efficient way of removing the sludge and dirt that builds up inside central heating radiators and pipe work over time. Without a power flush you may see a gradual reduction in efficiency of the boiler system as sludge can coat the internal piping and reduce circulating efficiency.

A power flush during the summer, when you don't need the heating to be running all day, is much easier than in the winter when you'll be freezing cold while the engineer does his work.

Check your heating regularly

If you do turn your heating off all summer, it's best to crank it up at least once a month, just for fifteen minutes or so to make sure everything is in working order.

Also, turn all of your radiator valves up to max to avoid them getting stuck in the off position.

Keep your eyes and ears open

If there is something wrong with your boiler, it will usually tell you. Look out for cracks and listen out for clunking noises. These can be due to a build-up in gasses and can create a leak or burst pipe. If you ever hear abnormal noises or spot something new on your boiler, better be safe than sorry and give us a call.

Bleed your radiators

Make sure all of the air is bled from the radiators. If there is build-up in your radiators they may be less efficient. To check if you radiators need bleeding, the top of your radiator will be feeling dramatically cooler than the bottom.

Sound the alarm

Checked your carbon monoxide alarm is working? Go on! Now! Press the button!

It's no good having an alarm if it doesn't work, and it's such a simple thing to check.

Carbon monoxide alarms are cheap and easy to install, and will protect you with:

An audible alarm that alerts you of the presence of carbon monoxide even when you are asleep

A digital display that shows the level of carbon monoxide between 10 and 999 parts per million and the highest figure recorded during the last four weeks

A user-friendly test and reset button for quick and simple testing

Enjoy the summer!