"Awakening Sexy Shakti": Book Review

Being the General for a small kingdom in an ancient world of magic is tough. Even tougher considering that millions of lives count on you to keep them safe. Making matters worse, you’re working for your family too. What kind of person could handle that, you ask?

Meet Elvera Antos, an equine Animeleist (animal person), who one day wakes up in her own bed, battered and bruised from what appeared to be a fight she doesn’t even remember. Which is strange considering how much she enjoys fighting. Had she been drinking at the time? No; as she will quickly realize, something wasn’t quite right.

With over 85,000 words, Within Shadows is a full length novel that takes place in the beautiful world of Ethias. It has no known sequel and may or may not receive one. You'll have to stay tuned to find out. All stories that take place in Ethias, are always connected though. So pay close attention. You may see some familiar faces in future stories.

Great read. Kept me engaged, with a plot that thickens without the allure of reader’s fatigue that usually goes with pop-genre. Will definitely keep an eye out for the followups. Five Stars!

This book was far beyond my expectations. I felt like I was actually in their world and could visualize each creature. The author made a fantastic job of letting your imagination get carried away. The characters were solid and the story line was clear. I must have missed the bit about animal porn!!!!. As far as grammar is concerned it is nothing to deter you away from the book. A magical land with everything that goes with it, magic, King and Queen, Guards and demons. I loved this book for the imagination that the author has and the way he portrays this to the reader. I really did not want this book to end and hope the author has plans for future books in this Kingdom. ~ sallyann cole

About the Author

Aduro Tri

The method of storytelling I refer to is the Tree Method of Storytelling. It is a constantly growing and expanding method of telling a story to the point where it resembles a gigantic and magnificent tree. It works especially in a High Fantasy setting too, considering that's the genre I write in.