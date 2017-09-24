"Awakening Sexy Shakti": Book Review

Book Synopsis

Are you struggling because something deep inside is calling you to explore new things, like Energy Healing, Chakra Balancing, Reiki and other paths to alternative healing and spiritual growth? But your mind – your inner critic is saying NO!

Do, you worry others will disapprove of ‘all this woo-woo.’

What if you could learn to stop worrying what other people think and discovered Energy Healing may cause miracles?

In this book you will learn how to:

Use this simple energy healing process, the easiest method for baby-stepping into your happiest life.

Fine-tune your ‘frequency’ and raise your energy vibration ushering in a deeper level of peace, serenity, and joy.

Let energy healing be a golden thread pulling you home, to your essential, whole self.

Learn how you can stop worrying what others and why their opinions don’t matter!

My Opinion

Brilliant piece of self-help literature, a must-read for the introspective natured person. 5 Stars.

Review from Amazon

5 STARS ~ Sarah Saint-Laurent has done it again. Like her first book, Energy Healing Made Simple, she effectively uses the metaphor of "OM Kitty" to beautifully and sweetly guide you to a new realm of inner knowing. Her practical and engaging explanations and visualisations assist you with connecting to your inner knowing, sensuality, and power in a rich and easy to follow way. Her enthusiasm and conviction that we all can awaken to a more full and meaningful life is evident on every page. The steps in her processes compel you to fully embody the teachings, and some of them made me catch my breath with their visceral landing within me. I highly recommend this book, especially if the topic has seemed too difficult or impossible for you. OM Kitty will take your doubts and fears away with her love and charm and steadfast commitment to your heart and happiness. ~ Lauren Oujiri, Co-Author of Tenacity & Resolve and Life Coach at laurenoujiri.com

About the Author

Sarah Saint-Laurent

Sarah Saint-Laurent is a Best Selling Author, Certified Martha Beck Life Coach and Certified Energy Healing Practitioner/ Reiki Master in the Usui tradition. Sarah writes books on her favorite subject Spirituality with a TWIST and facilitates workshops and group coaching to help you live your One True Life.

More importantly, she is the mother of two gorgeously adventurous young women who, like their mother, are seeking their bliss with gusto.

I was gifted with the idea for OM Kitty through Divine intervention. It wasn’t a conscious thought to write a series of books from the perspective of a wise, witty sage and mystic Cat. The idea just came to me in a dream after spending long hours working with people who wanted radical change in their lives but found themselves afraid to dive into deep spirituality. They were letting their approval-dependency and fear of other’s opinions stop them from following their intuition and their Soul’s journey. OM Kitty is a neutral voice, non-threatening, gentle and playful and allows for readers to whimsically baby step their way into Spiritual Awakening (with a twist) completely guilt-free.'

A little more about Sarah: A former business executive, Sarah Saint-Laurent made a bold move to leave her ‘less than content’ life and follow her deep desire to take a less conventional path and embrace the healing found in Freedom and becoming UnTamed.

She began by healing herself emotionally, physically and mentally at the energetic level by diving deeply into mysticism and ancient spiritual wisdom. She now eagerly shares this with others wanting to take the same path. Do you want to be free and UnTamed, embracing your calling and accessing your joy and creativity? Whether you find yourself in the wrong relationship, marriage, job, dress size or other dead-end rut, Sarah will gently steer you on the path to clarity where you discover you have all of the answers, they are just hard to find under a pile of rubbish and fear-based thoughts.