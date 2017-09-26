"Awakening Your Sexy Shakti, Book Two": Book Review

Book Synopsis

A Goddess Revolution is upon us – and the world needs your help.

Isn’t it time you Awaken Your Sexy Shakti and arouse the Inner Goddess waiting to take center stage?

This book provides all the necessary tools, processes, and guidance you need to accomplish this life changing opportunity.

Are you through with being ‘mildly content?’

Perhaps you are tired of simply being TIRED all the time?

You have a yearning for a fully expressed life. You want to be the bright, shining, vital spirit that you were born to be. We need you to be the Goddess, lover, mother, daughter, and friend you know you want to be.

· You are ready to live as the Creatrix.

· You’ve decided being discontent in any area of your life is no longer good enough.

· You want tools, techniques, and processes to step into this new, bright, joyful and fulfilled life and you want them now.

Put away all your fears and doubts. In this book you will learn:

· How to manifest exactly what it is you desire in the area of intimate love;

· The important role a well-developed intuition plays in Mastering Your Sexual Dominion;

· How to Become like a Flame and Magnetize Moths by the droves;

· The six Goddess Maneuvers for Loving like a Goddess;

· How and where to discover your Goddess Spot;

Plus 9 more key lessons.

This companion book to Awakening Sexy Shakti - Book I, is told in the voice of your favorite Mystic Sage herself, OM Kitty. Let this witty kitty guide you back home to your vibrant, UnTamed self as you discover exactly who you are at the core, a magnificent, sensual, nurturing, wise and fulfilled woman. You deserve to live your wild-ishly blissful life.

Welcome Home.

Let the Mastering commence!

Includes powerful processes, rituals, meditations, exercises, and an assortment of humorous and heart-warming personal stories.

*Bonus Audio Recording downloads included!

My Opinion

Builds beautifully upon the foundation laid by the first book, a must read for anyone looking to improve themselves, spiritually. 5 Stars.

Review from Amazon

"…After finishing this book, I literally picture myself as a glowing torch, walking among people… I am no longer the server of my mind but its master. This book is REVOLUTIONARY… This is a must have!!" ~ A.G. Mogan, Author

About the Author

Sarah Saint-Laurent

Sarah Saint-Laurent is a Best Selling Author, Certified Martha Beck Life Coach and Certified Energy Healing Practitioner/ Reiki Master in the Usui tradition. Sarah writes books on her favorite subject Spirituality with a TWIST and facilitates workshops and group coaching to help you live your One True Life.

More importantly, she is the mother of two gorgeously adventurous young women who, like their mother, are seeking their bliss with gusto.

I was gifted with the idea for OM Kitty through Divine intervention. It wasn’t a conscious thought to write a series of books from the perspective of a wise, witty sage and mystic Cat. The idea just came to me in a dream after spending long hours working with people who wanted radical change in their lives but found themselves afraid to dive into deep spirituality. They were letting their approval-dependency and fear of other’s opinions stop them from following their intuition and their Soul’s journey. OM Kitty is a neutral voice, non-threatening, gentle and playful and allows for readers to whimsically baby step their way into Spiritual Awakening (with a twist) completely guilt-free.'

A little more about Sarah: A former business executive, Sarah Saint-Laurent made a bold move to leave her ‘less than content’ life and follow her deep desire to take a less conventional path and embrace the healing found in Freedom and becoming UnTamed.

She began by healing herself emotionally, physically and mentally at the energetic level by diving deeply into mysticism and ancient spiritual wisdom. She now eagerly shares this with others wanting to take the same path. Do you want to be free and UnTamed, embracing your calling and accessing your joy and creativity? Whether you find yourself in the wrong relationship, marriage, job, dress size or other dead-end rut, Sarah will gently steer you on the path to clarity where you discover you have all of the answers, they are just hard to find under a pile of rubbish and fear-based thoughts.