Awkward US-Russia Relationship Puts American Business At Risk

After months of spinning the false narrative that POTUS was under FBI investigation, some members of the press have finally begun retracting false stories. Namely, CNN, who recently ousted three prominent journalists - Thomas Frank, Lex Harris, and Eric Lichtblau - in connection to a retracted article. The piece attempted to connect Trump surrogate, Anthony Scaramucci, to Russia.

The retraction sent a ripple effect through the Atlanta-based news outlet, even prompting the network to implement stricter guidelines as it relates to Russia coverage. Shortly after CNN CEO, Jeff Zucker announced changes to the company's editorial guidelines, James O'Keefe released a video in which one of the network's producers acknowledged the Russian story as a witch hunt.

Prior to the botched Scaramucci piece, CNN and others gleefully took these false claims and spread them to the public, knowing all too well that these allegations were untrue.

Initial Challenges to the Collusion Theory

In his June 8, 2017, testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, ex. FBI Director, James Comey, testified that Trump wasn’t under any official investigation.

He also confessed that Trump has never tried to meddle into FBI’s investigation on Russia’s election tampering. In fact, instead of telling Comey to stop the inquiry, Trump did the exact opposite--he encouraged Comey to dig deeper.

Trump allegedly said: “Do the Russia investigation now. I hope it all comes out to light. I personally have nothing to do with anything Russia might have done. It’d be great if it all came out.” Given these facts, the President has all the reasons in the world to be frustrated, especially with the media.

Both Comey and Trump agree that the NY Times article was grossly inaccurate. The mainstream press and several members of the media intentionally misinformed the American people.

Elsewhere on the Russia-US Continuum...

Russia's hopes that the US might lift sanctions imposed by the previous administration appear to move further away by the day, all the while Vladimir Putin grows ever more impatient. The two leaders are meeting at the G20 summit in Germany, and while the controversy surrounding the Trump campaign's alleged ties with Russia continue to be a thorn in Trump's side, Moscow persists in making their frustration known.

That notwithstanding before the election, President Trump spoke openly of lifting the sanctions and forging a new relationship with Russia. However, the push-back from the Republicans on Capital Hill, who favor the sanctions, has put him in a no-win situation. Does this communicate strength or weakness and does it matter?

Congress expanded and stiffened restrictions on Russia before the President took office. And it's not just Congressional Democrats but the President's fellow Republican Congress members have also made things difficult for Mr. Trump.

However, surprisingly, even the legislators who are generally supportive of the current President have also made concrete steps to prevent him from lifting the sanctions.

Additional Considerations

A drop in oil prices has made Russia, a large oil producer, more antsy. The potential loss of billions of dollars in oil revenue certainly does not help the situation, and that's not all. Although Trump and Putin are yet to meet, the burning question of North Korea, among other things, already looms over the sit-down between the two leaders.

Economic analysts warn that the sanctions imposed on Russia hurt US companies too. They have burnt bridges and damaged international business opportunities while cracking down on domestic consumers and hurting the poor in other countries. While the imposed sanctions will, undoubtedly, cost Russia more than America, they have been inflicting economic damage in both countries.

Russian Retaliation and Potential Economic Fallout?

Kremlin Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, insinuated that Moscow is ready to strike back. Apparently, the Russians have been formulating sanctions of their own. This reciprocity, as Mr. Peskov calls it, could prove to be disastrous to US business interests.

The pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer has recently closed a joint venture agreement with a Russian Pharmaceutical company, while GE signed a joint venture with a Russian oil firm, expecting Washington to lift the sanctions at some point. How other American companies with a significant presence in Russia, such as Pepsi, General Motors, Ford, Johnson & Johnson, McDonald's and others be affected by this, remains to be seen.

Likewise, this says nothing of the ancillary domestic services that support American multi-nationals doing business in Russia. Of course, no one knows for sure how the situation might play out, but one thing's for sure it's in everyone's best interest to avoid another economic meltdown.