COMEDY
07/10/2017 03:18 pm ET

Awww, Trump Doesn't Even Want America, He Just Wants To Play With The Box!

Isn't that just a hoot?!

By Andy McDonald

OMG, watch Donald! This is just adorable!

We gave him a country ― well, not all of us. In fact, the majority of us didn’t think he could handle the responsibility, but now he’s got a whole country. And he doesn’t even seem interested in that big old country, does he?

No, you don’t, do you wittle Donnie? You’d rather play with your golf clubs with their wittle grips and eat chicken McNuggets all day, huh? Yeah, you would!

Awww, look at him! He’s playing with the box instead! Isn’t that just the cutest thing you’ve ever seen??

  • Illustration: Andy McDonald / HuffPost Photo: Getty
  • Illustration: Andy McDonald / HuffPost Photo: GettyIllustration: Andy McDonald / HuffPost Photo: Getty
  • Illustration: Andy McDonald / HuffPost Photo: Getty
  • Illustration: Andy McDonald / HuffPost Photo: Getty
  • Illustration: Andy McDonald / HuffPost Photo: Getty
  • Illustration: Andy McDonald / HuffPost Photo: Getty

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Andy McDonald Comedy Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump White House Parody Chicken Mcnuggets
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Awww, Trump Doesn't Even Want America, He Just Wants To Play With The Box!

CONVERSATIONS