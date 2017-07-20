Generally speaking, a movie is supposed to be entertaining and captivating for its audience. But one new movie wants to do the exact opposite.

Introducing “Baa Baa Land,” an eight-hour movie about sheep that wants to put its subjects to sleep. The movie is being produced by Calm, a company that produces mindfulness meditation products, and will premiere in September.

The self-proclaimed “slow motion epic” and “dullest movie ever made” has no plot, dialogue or actors to speak of, according to a press release.

“It’s better than any sleeping pill – the ultimate insomnia cure,” Alex Tew, executive producer of the film and co-founder of Calm, said in a statement.

But if you’re really looking for a sound night of sleep, experts agree that watching a movie (or simply looking at a screen at all) isn’t the way to do it. Getting in some screen time before bed can end up stimulating your brain more than relaxing you.

Rajkumar (Raj) Dasgupta, assistant professor of clinical medicine at Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, spoke with HuffPost about “Baa Baa Land” and its claim to help insomniacs.

“One of the reasons people are having trouble sleeping is always going to be technology and it’s a double-edged sword. Because if you want to get good sleep you’ve got to put technology away,” he said. “You want to be arms distance from your iPhone, from your Kindle, etc. And, when we talk about a movie like this, you can just imagine ― in our generation ― they’re going to watch this movie on those technology devices.”

“I have to go back to the basics, which is always going to be, ‘Well, when do you want transition into sleep?’ Definitely light plays a role,” Dasgupta explained. “And we do know that when we talk about blue light, which is a very specific wave of light that’s in higher concentrations in technology pieces, like an iPhone or an iPad, it prevents the release of melatonin to help you sleep.”

But it’s not all bad news. Dasgupta told us that there are certain cases where he would advise patients to watch something like “Baa Baa Land.”

“Any time you compare a very boring podcast or a movie like this compared to drug therapy, I would tell my patients to use something like this versus popping medications, whether it be over the counter, or prescription or even natural sometimes,” he said.

“But I definitely feel that you’re going to find your niche. With patients that have insomnia, some will really benefit from meditation, some will benefit from relaxation techniques, some will benefit from the temperature of the room and some will benefit from this [movie],” Dasgupta explained. “You’re going to find out who’s going to be drawn toward this. I would say that as long as we understand what good sleep hygiene is, putting the technology away, etc, following those rules, I don’t see what the downside is.”