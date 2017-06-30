BABE TRUMP: THE INSULTANT OF SWAT

1 of 1,237

I've written literally hundreds of these anti-Trump rants here on Huff and Puff Post and just when I think it's time to pack it in and move on to some other subject, ANY subject, the Insultant of Swat once again opens up the unfiltered receptacle of his bloated, multi-chinned Cheetoh colored face that has been featured on at least one fake Time Magazine cover (see: his own fucking office), people are hurt and once again I have no choice but to address the infraction du hour.

Occasionally I will troll the internet to read what his Confederacy of Donces are saying about, well anything and I have to say whatever comes oozing out of their massively uneducated, clueless pie hole/primordial mouths perfectly matches what comes out of the beautiful piece of chocolate cake stuffed face of their fearless leader.

They are all, and I mean all, a subculture of Knee Jerks who REACT to anything that offends them pretty much the way anyone with an incurable case of inoperable road rage reacts to anyone on the road that pisses them off. Trust me, logic does not prevail.

There is never a sound or civil argument that is based on any kind of fact based ideology.

It's just the march of the powder kegs who are ready to blow like any good box of Acme Dynamite. It's the chips are down/chip on their shoulder kind of reactionary mammal that you try not to have eye contact with while you're on line at the Dairy Queen or Piggly Wiggly.

If you think I'm exaggerating, take a few minutes to troll the internet for the trolls and in a matter of seconds you'll find them living beneath the bridge that has signs sprawled across them that reads PATRIOT or AMERICA FIRST. And let's not forget that their hoarse whisperers are Alex Jones and Rush Limbaugh.

These are the true Me-lennials that, while many may actually have a legitimate beef with how they've been treated by the Federal Government, simply don't have the intelligence or skills to argue their case.

Which brings me home to the point: everything that I've been saying about the Confederacy of Donces applies to Orange Julius Trump. He is in fact a mirror image of this horrible, inhuman part of our culture which has been given free reign to light up a Muslim girl or shoot up a local mosque with weapons that were created for front line warfare.

Every single thing that Trump says gives them more and more permission to act out and cause as much reactionary damage as they want.

You've watched his rallies which are no more than a local dance for the local lemmings. Trump eggs them on, which is a visceral thrill for them. This is the exact same kind of crowd that attends WWE events. It does not matter that everything that they are seeing is fake. It's how it makes them feel that matters.

It's all about living out a fantasy by giving themselves fully to the fantasy.

What we go here is failure to communicate.

We are living out The Lord of the Fries. And trust me, Piggy and his fast food does not have a chance, Ralph.

The ones who suffer are either the victims of their made up mythology like Hillary, the physically challenged Trump mocked reporter or the fiancée of Morning Joe or we the collective, horrified college educated, science embracing, fact based civilized members of society who want to puke every times we think that Trump's fat ass is squatting on the same piece of hallowed real estate that was shared by Lincoln, FDR and JFK.

I don't know, maybe we were too cocky, too effete, too full of hubris to think that the meek could ever inherit the earth but the fact is, kids, they have and the entire planet is either laughing at us or scratching their heads like primates in utter gorilla bewilderment.

Trump is not bringing out the worst in us, he is bringing out the worst of us.

He is not playing to the orchestra, he's playing to the last rows of the balcony and bleachers.

When liberal minded guys like me go after him or any of his Despicable Me Minions (there is no difference) the instant chemical reaction mirrors road rage completely.

It's like telling a four year old that his time is up at the water park. The temper tantrum erupts faster than Baby's getaway car.

Add to the mix the heavengelicals who have been programmed like any other religious fanatic, by a perversion of their own faith that somehow espouses and encourages racism and antisemitism (after all New York Liberal is code to them for Jew) and you have yourself one helluva hate soup.

We all know about the South, which remains its own Confederacy, that prefers their Gabby Giffords or Sandy Hook children shot point blank in the face by (surprise) another white mentally ill not so sharp shooter, and you have the complete picture of today's America.

So how do we get out for this fucking mess?

We start by rebranding the Democrat Party.

We wish Nancy Pelosi well, thank her for her good service and we turn to the next generation men like Al Franken, Corey Booker and Chris Murphy to become the new male faces of the NEW DEMOCRAT while we root for Kamala Harris, Tammy Duckworth, Catherine Cortez Mastodon and Jacky Rosen.

We show America that what we REALLY care about is not our IRAs or campus brethren but equality for EVERYONE like the members of the LGBT community or the victims of abuse of ANY form. We show up with PLANS on how we will employ millions by creating infrastructure jobs. We SHOW them how we will DO what we are talking about.

This crowd desperately needs their holy fathers and mothers to TCOB after all.

As proof positive, we try to educate the uneducated by reminding them what party gave them their healthcare, their social security, unemployment and Medicare.

We use TV better than the GOPhuck yourselves do. We stop being so damn polite and decent and fight a new kind of dirty clean.

We try to get them NOT to listen to the likes of Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan (who is a dead ringer for Eddie Munster) and try to make the Confederacy of Donces understand that these are not men of faith or Christian on ANY imaginable level. The GOPhuck Youselves religion is nothing more than a form of Ted Cruzi-fiction.)

We need to engage the fantasy of the TENS OF MILLIONS of four year old adults of America. We need to seduce and delight them, not with language or pesky things like facts and science, but with candy, not from strangers, but from friends who care.

And to get there, we have to stop being as reactionary as them, not go down to their level and find ways to feel any kind of compassion.

Because we have all booked passage on this Ship of Fools and we're hardly perfect.

In a concert years ago, Frank Sinatra told the crowd, that America was imperfect because without our imperfection we would not have the fun of trying to make things perfect. He also cited that his dad sacrificed everything so that he could live here and that while his dad might not have lived out his dreams, Frank was, in the moment.