Baby Driver is a Music-Filled Fun Ride on Adrenaline

Director Edgar Wright’s filmmaking techniques show no bounds, especially with his latest release Baby Driver. This musically charged heist film puts in enough of Wright’s signature style that he’s known for while also editing a well-crafted feature with a selection of great soundtracks. With the CGI-heavy films taking over the box office this summer, Baby Driver has enough thrills to become this summer’s surprise hit for casual moviegoers. Making a heist film can be difficult and often times repetitive, but Wright’s direction and the talented cast managed to make this into what could be a modern classic.

The film starts off with some robbers about to pull off a bank job as the camera focuses on getaway driver Baby (Ansel Elgort) as he listens to the fine tunes of ‘Bellbottoms’ by Spencer Blues Explosions. The scenario plays out like a music video where Baby moves to the rhythm of the song and awaits for his crew to finish the job. With some amazing editing, Baby drives away with the team while the police tails on them. The chase blends in perfectly with the music as the plan goes in motion. Wright plays with our senses as he pays close attention to the visual aesthetic of the film. Most of the characters come off as cliché with their one-liners and over-the-top outfits.

Sony Pictures

Rather than focusing on Baby’s disability, the film uses his musical remedy as a way to display the complexity of his character. The constant usage of songs keeps our protagonist focused on the job, even though he seems like he is distracted most of the time. When you watch Baby Driver, you experience the film through Ansel Elgort’s eyes, where the action are sinuously arranged to any track that he’s listening to. Each piece of music shows a different side to Baby that is well performed by the charismatic Ansel Elgort. Even his romance with a local waitress named Debora (Lily James) displays his flirty and sweet side away from his bad boy image as a wheelman. Working with crime boss Doc (Kevin Spacey), Baby tries to work hard to get out of the criminal lifestyle and lead a normal life with his foster father (CJ Jones). With one last job, the twists and turns that take place after the addition of Bats (Jamie Foxx) puts Baby’s world upside down with danger lurking in every corner.

The whole cast shines individually without overstepping each other. Kevin Spacey commands as the criminal mastermind Doc who relies on Baby for all his jobs and acts more like a overprotective father towards him. Baby tries to clear his debt with him through these odd jobs, but Doc makes it hard for his employee to get away from the fast life. One of the highlights would be Jamie Foxx as Bats, an expert gunslinger who acts as the crazy one in the group. Foxx causes some chaos with his character as he sees through most people and does things his way. John Hamm and Eiza Gonzalez sizzle on screen with their chemistry as Buddy and Darling. Hamm manages to easily transition from the warm-loving robber into a vengeful killer who would do anything for his love. Lily James as Baby’s love interest Debora can have some difficulty keeping up with Ansel’s performance at times. Even the interactions with the characters can feel like rapid-fire.

Sony Pictures

The music is one of the biggest draws of the film as it becomes part of the narrative surrounding Baby. We see Baby grow up fast in front of our eyes as he tries to live a normal life while having a criminal career, but he soon learns he can’t have both. Some of the song choices don’t exactly match with some of the film’s emotional scenes as opposed to the action sequences. Wright reunites with composer Steven Price after working together on their work on The World’s End and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. It’s astounding to see how most of the songs were carefully placed in every scene in the film. Being a musician himself, Elgort’s character also has a musical background as he plays with sounds through a series of mixtapes that he’s developed himself with voices from his crew. The opening dance sequence shows off Elgort’s dance skills when he’s off the wheel, making the streets as his stage. Baby’s daily routine often feels like a music video from an indie artist or band.

Sony Pictures