Baby Justin Trudeau Met His Namesake And It Was Beyond Adorable

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was serving up a pancake breakfast at the Calgary Stampede on Saturday and he was photographed with a very special little man. Trudeau met baby Justin Trudeau, the son of Syrian immigrants who was named after the man as an act of gratitude. The boy’s parents, Afraa Hajj Hammoud and Mohammed Bilal, arrived in Canada in February of 2016 and named their newborn in May.

Justin Trudeau and Justin-Trudeau Adam Bilal had an instant connection.

“It will be a big story because you know, the Arabic name and the English name, there is a big difference,” Hammoud told the CBC in May. “In Syria we name the boys like the parents, like my father’s name or my husband’s father’s name, but now it’s by appreciation for Justin Trudeau, we name him like this.”

The couple is the second Syrian family to name their son after Trudeau. Ahmed Doso named his son Justin, after the prime minister, in November. Doso told CBC then that it was because the leader had a “deep sense of humanity.”

Trudeau has been a champion for refugees while the United States has been more hesitant to admit the immigrants. The prime minister reaffirmed his commitment in January that Canada would accept refugees after President Donald Trump signed his first travel ban order that sought to block the entry of immigrants from six Muslim-majority countries.