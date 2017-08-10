Baby Luna Watching John Legend On 'Sesame Street' Will Make You Aw

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter, Luna, is one lucky girl.

Months after Luna was born, Legend stopped by “Sesame Street” in hopes of scoring some cool dad points when she was old enough to watch the children’s program.

That day came on Wednesday, when Teigen showed the 1-year-old a video of Legend’s guest appearance. Seated in between Big Bird and Elmo, the Grammy winner excitedly greets Luna as she claps along with delight.

“When John first posted this video to instagram, Luna had no idea what Sesame Street was,” Teigen wrote alongside the video. “She was sick and couldn’t go to set when John was filming so all the characters made this video for her. This is her first time watching it and knowing how freaking epic it is.”

Legend first posted the video in December 2016, explaining that “one day Luna will be very excited by who daddy hung out with today.”

After sharing the video, Teigen took to social media to share how excited she was to watch the clip with her daughter.

“My heart! I could cry,” she wrote. “I cannot wait for the day Luna goes absolutely nuts over this. Thank you, thank you Sesame Street!!

If a personalized message from some new furry friends isn’t enough to make Luna’s day, then maybe Europe will do the trick. The family of three has recently been vacationing in Italy, taking in the sights and, of course, eating plenty of good food.

