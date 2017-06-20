UPDATE (5:40 p.m. ET): “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant Corinne Olympios released the following statement (obtained by Just Jared) Tuesday afternoon addressing the findings of the investigation of alleged misconduct on set of the reality dating show.
It needs to be made crystal clear that production of “Bachelor in Paradise” was shut down because of multiple complaints received from “BIP” producers and crew members on the set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone,” her lawyer wrote. “It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal [i]nvestigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.
The investigation into the “allegations of misconduct” on the set of “Bachelor in Paradise” has concluded that no sexual assault took place.
On Tuesday, a week after news of the situation hit headlines, Warner Bros. released the following statement:
As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of “Bachelor in Paradise” in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production of this season of “Bachelor in Paradise” will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.
“We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC,” a spokesperson for ABC told HuffPost in a statement.
The incident in question was said to involve contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, both well-known personalities from their previous appearances in the “Bachelor” franchise. The two were reportedly involved in inappropriate sexual activities in a swimming pool while the cast was in Mexico, according to sources who spoke to TMZ and Jackson.
However, there were varying accounts of what actually happened, which is what led Warner Bros. to investigate the encounter. One producer filed a complaint claiming Olympios was too drunk to consent to Jackson’s actions, which were allegedly sexual in nature, while one cast member reportedly said Olympios was “fully engaged.”
Host Chris Harrison and members of “Bachelor Nation” reacted to the news on Twitter:
