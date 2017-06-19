“Bachelor in Paradise” is my show. It’s my jam. Personal redemption, lifelong friends and the woman of my dreams are just a few of the many takeaways I found living on set for weeks at the air-condition-less resort. When the news about “Paradise” production broke the internet, it also broke my heart. While to some it’s a silly TV show, for me, it was an experience that changed my life in unimaginable ways. I am troubled thinking about the allegations happening on my favorite beach, and I’m sad that some couples will not have the opportunity to find love in a powerful and unique way. I can’t help but think about Jade and Tanner [Tolbert], the fast-approaching birth of their baby and how that beautiful family wouldn’t exist without “Paradise.” And for me, I will be forever grateful to “Paradise” for guiding me to an incredible stepmother to my own children.

Family creation aside, I’m equally disturbed by the way the production of the show is being portrayed. At first I wanted to stay quiet and let the dust settle before speaking out, but as the show has come under more sensationalized hostility and more unnamed “sources” speak out, I feel compelled to share my experiences with the show and its production team. Between Carly and I, we’ve appeared on five “Bachelor”-themed series, including appearances on the entire seasons of “BIP” two and three. So we know how this show works, why it works, and I’m going to tell you why ABC should keep the show.