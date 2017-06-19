Amid drama in Bachelor Nation, these two fan favorites got their happy ending.
Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who fell in love and got engaged last season on “Bachelor in Paradise,” tied the knot on Saturday in front of a small group of family and friends at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. According to People, fellow “Paradise” couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, as well as “Bachelorette/Bachelor” stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth and Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi were in attendance as Chris Harrison officiated the ceremony.
Waddell wore a strapless, form-fitting dress and had her hair in a braid. Bass donned a grey suit.
Although they didn’t initially hit it off romantically on Season 3 of “Paradise,” Waddell and Bass soon realized they were a match and became one of the franchise’s favorite couples. They currently live in Nashville with Bass’ three sons, Nathan, Liam and Ensley.
Their wedding comes amid the investigation into “allegations of misconduct” on the set of “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 4. After a field producer filed a complaint, ABC suspended filming and Warner Bros. is currently looking into an alleged nonconsensual encounter between contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios, who are both taking legal action.
In a statement last week, Olympios said she does not remember what happened during her time with Jackson. “As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality,” she added.
Jackson, on the other hand, released his own statement, saying, “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations.”
Although the truth has yet to come out, former cast members are sharing their experiences on the show, which gives “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants another shot at finding love. Bass himself wrote a piece for The Hollywood Reporter, in which he defends “Bachelor in Paradise” and the production team behind it.
“Bachelor in Paradise” is my show. It’s my jam. Personal redemption, lifelong friends and the woman of my dreams are just a few of the many takeaways I found living on set for weeks at the air-condition-less resort. When the news about “Paradise” production broke the internet, it also broke my heart. While to some it’s a silly TV show, for me, it was an experience that changed my life in unimaginable ways. I am troubled thinking about the allegations happening on my favorite beach, and I’m sad that some couples will not have the opportunity to find love in a powerful and unique way. I can’t help but think about Jade and Tanner [Tolbert], the fast-approaching birth of their baby and how that beautiful family wouldn’t exist without “Paradise.” And for me, I will be forever grateful to “Paradise” for guiding me to an incredible stepmother to my own children.
Family creation aside, I’m equally disturbed by the way the production of the show is being portrayed. At first I wanted to stay quiet and let the dust settle before speaking out, but as the show has come under more sensationalized hostility and more unnamed “sources” speak out, I feel compelled to share my experiences with the show and its production team. Between Carly and I, we’ve appeared on five “Bachelor”-themed series, including appearances on the entire seasons of “BIP” two and three. So we know how this show works, why it works, and I’m going to tell you why ABC should keep the show.
This season of “Paradise,” which is still in limbo, was set to air Aug. 4.
To read Bass’ full column, head to THR.
CONVERSATIONS