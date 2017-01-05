The 'Bachelor' Mansion Sure Looks Different When Nobody's Home

Over 11 of the 33 seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” more than 290 contestants have checked into one familiar mansion for the romantic adventure of a lifetime. The home in Agoura Hills, California has seen its fair share of drama, but things look surprisingly serene in these photos from real estate site Trulia.

Dubbed Villa de la Vina, the 9,590-square-foot mansion has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Trulia estimates its worth at $7.4 million, though it isn’t for sale: For the roughly 10 months per year when ABC isn’t filming the show, it’s home to a family of four. Production crews move all the family’s belongings out in one day before each season and take two weeks to put everything back once they’re finished, owner Marshall Haraden told Us Weekly.

Oh, how we wish we could attend a cocktail party here:

Trulia

Trulia

Trulia

Trulia

Trulia

Trulia

Trulia