'Bachelor' Star Vienna Girardi Writes Moving Post After Miscarriage

In her post, Girardi wrote that she decided to donate her daughters to science to help doctors learn more about TTTS and possibly help mothers and babies in the future.

“After days of laying in bed heartbroken and trying to piece what happened back together a doctor asked me if I would consider donating my little girls to science so they can also understand why this happens and be able to save another women who has twins with TTTS,” she wrote. “This was the hardest decision I have ever had to make in my life but I knew my little girls were in Heaven already and the pain I feel I would never want any mother to ever feel.”

Girardi thanked her fans for the support and prayers. She also wrote to her twins about how much she cared for them.

“Your mommy will never forget you and I loved you both with my entire heart,” she wrote.