Sorry Bachelor Nation, but we just lost another one.

Sadly, “Bachelor” star Nick Viall and his fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi have called it quits five months after their romantic proposal aired on national television. In a statement to E! News, the couple said, “It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement. We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

The couple was last pictured together at the end of July as they attended the 5th annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose event in Los Angeles, California, where they had been living since their season wrapped in March.

Although Grimaldi missed her hometown of Montreal, Canada, she was willing to move to LA to start her life with Viall.

“It was a decision we both made together and we’re both very happy about that decision,” she said at the time.

Shortly after their engagement, Viall and Grimaldi did address whether they were afraid of the “Bachelor curse,” aka things not working out after the show.

“With any relationship you have a fear that it might not work out. But the great thing that we have is the openness and the communication and the willingness to understand each other, so I think we’re both optimistic about how things may work out between us, but we’re also very realistic,” Grimaldi said, with Viall adding, “Relationships are hard in general in life. Most relationships fail in the real world and lately ‘Bachelor’ has had a pretty good run.”

Pretty good run meaning “Bachelorette” stars Rachel Lindsay, JoJo Fletcher and Kaitlyn Bristowe are still with their respective fiancés: Bryan Abasolo, Jordan Rodgers and Shawn Booth. “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Evan Bass and Carly Waddell just got married and are expecting their first child.

Still, Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell of Season 20 did recently split, as well.