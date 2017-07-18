'The Bachelorette' Fans Are Heartbroken Over One Man's Exit

After traveling to four men’s hometowns during Monday’s episode of “The Bachelorette,” Rachel Lindsay had a tough choice to make.

Spoiler alert!

She sent home Dean Unglert, her youngest remaining bachelor at 26, after a painful hometown date in Aspen, Colorado, with his estranged family ― and fans were very in their feelings about it.

Why the fuck did Dean go home what did he do wrong he's perfect he's too pure TOO PURE FOR THIS SHIT #TheBachelorette is crazy y'all no — Baechel Radway (@RachelBadway) July 18, 2017

The rose ceremony took place after Lindsay met Unglert’s family, an event that he warned would be emotionally challenging. His mother died when he was 15 after a battle with breast cancer, and following her death his family drifted apart. Unglert admitted that he still had bitter feelings toward his dad, Paramroop Singh Khalsa, for failing to step up as a nurturing parental figure during their time of bereavement. Prior to the hometown date with Lindsay, Unglert said he hadn’t spoken to his father in two years.

Lindsay encouraged him to be honest with his dad about his feelings ― but when Unglert brought up his issues, his father reacted poorly.

At first, the gathering seemed to be going well: Khalsa, his wife Sotantar Kaur Khalsa, and Unglert’s siblings were welcoming. Khalsa even choked up with emotion as he offered a symbolic gift of feathers in memory of his late wife. But when he spoke one-on-one with his son, things took a turn: Unglert tried to address his longstanding issues with their relationship, but his father wasn’t interested. “You don’t understand why I was angry with you in those times?” Unglert asked. “No,” his dad responded. Finally, frustrated, Khalsa stormed out of the house.

After this blowup, Lindsay comforted Unglert and they shared a tender moment. He told the Bachelorette that he was falling in love with her ― and she responded that she was also falling in love with him.

But apparently, that wasn’t enough. When the rose ceremony arrived, he was sent packing. After the charged moments they shared on the hometown date, viewers were more attached to the lovable suitor than ever, and they weren’t happy to see him go.

Dean: I'm falling in love with you

Rachel: I'm falling in love with you too

*sends him home*

Me:#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/3aHfoQoZCC — Christen Ferraro (@Christen_44) July 18, 2017

DEAN WAS VULNERABLE AND RAW AND ADMITTED HE WAS FALLING IN LOVE AND YOU SAID. IT. BACK. YET YOU DID HIM SO DIRTY #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/6Pb76jlbxA — M (@rnaddyy) July 18, 2017

GIRL HOW U GONNA SEND HOME DEAN OVER BRYAN WYD #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/y00QokYf9y — Sarah Wainschel (@Swainsch) July 18, 2017

i have never cried when watching #TheBachelorette until tonight when Dean got sent home.. 😭💔 — katelyn childers 💘 (@_kchilders) July 18, 2017

Did you see how Rachel couldn't even look Dean in the eye after she let him go?? This is just all too much #TheBachelorette — Aamina ♌️ (@NYgirl_z) July 18, 2017

Dean didn't deserve to go home after the stress of that hometown *and* declaring feelings for #TheBachelorette. A sentiment she returned. — Salimah P. ☕️📑 (@salimahp) July 18, 2017

HOW COULD YOU SEND DEAN HOME WTF THIS IS NOT OK HE COULDVE GIVEN YOU THE WORLD #theBachelorette pic.twitter.com/95Tj8eUitt — Amanda Ramos (@manda_pleaasee) July 18, 2017

Outraged “Bachelorette” fans do have some idea of how to make it right, however:

If Dean is not the next Bachelor, I'm done with the franchise. Well, maybe not done, but really mad at it #TheBachelorette #bindasladki — Bindas Ladki (@bindasladki) July 18, 2017