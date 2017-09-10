Back to Care-A-lot

As a child, I loved everything cute, cuddly, and colorful, which is why the Care Bears were such a natural fit with me. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve watched The Care Movie II: A New Generation, but I can still recite all of the songs and most of the dialog from memory. The same goes with The Care Bears Adventure in Wonderland. These movies were standards in my childhood, stapling together some of my fondest memories. Now that the Care Bears are turning 35 and this Saturday being Share Your Care Day, I took a trip back down memory lane to see if the films still held up.

I wasn’t disappointed.

Nelvana, AG Properties Care Bears Movie

I began with the film that started it all, The Care Bears Movie. If I’m being honest, this is the movie I am least familiar with. As a lover of books the thought that one could be evil was terrifying to me, so I only really watched it once. Even still, the film has it’s moments of wonder. The title theme, “Care-A-Lot” sung by the legendary Carole King is one of the catchiest children’s songs I’ve ever heard. Her harmonic voice, mixed with fun lyrics and an easy to remember melody… it’s going to be stuck in my head for days.

Released in 1985, the Story follows the Care Bears as they befriend a sad brother and sister duo, Kim and Jason, who seem to be angry at the world and a lonely boy named Nicholas, who has never had a friend before in his life. The bears require Kim and Jason’s help rescuing Nicholas from an evil spirit, bent on ridding the world of kindness and caring forever. Narrated by Mickey Rooney, the film also stars Jackie Burroughs, one of the stars of on of my favorite series, Road to Avonlea, as the evil Spirit. The film was one of the tools used to introduce the Care Bear Cousins and a plethora of new bears including the twins, Baby Hugs and Baby Tugs, and Grams.

Nelvana, AG Properties Care Bears Movie 2 Poster

Released a year later, The Care Bears Movie II: A New Generation retells the origin story of the bears and their cousins. Adopted by Noble Heart Horse and True Heart Bear, they rescue the orphaned cubs in their fight against the villainous Dark Heart, who, like the Spirit, wants to rid the world of caring and kindness forever. The bears reach out to human children, Dawn and John for help, while their friend Kristy is corrupted by Dark Heart’s influence.

Both movies were incredibly successful for the franchise, and were followed up a year later in 1987 by a third film, The Care Bears Adventure in Wonderland. Though the film was considered a commercial flop, it’s still one of my personal favorites. As I mentioned before, I am a lover of books and Lewis Carol’s Alice in Wonderland is one I’ve read probably close to 100 times.

Nelvana, AG Properties Care Bears Advenure in Wonderland

This time, the bears take Alice, a girl from earth to the magical kingdom of Wonderland because she bears a striking resemblance to Wonderland’s missing crown princess. Abducted by the evil wizard, he wants to take over and rid Wonderland of all the fun and crazy things that make it so wonderful. While searching for the princess, Alice learns just how special she is. It’s a simpler, story with less danger than the other films, but still something very enjoyable and like it’s predecessors, it includes some catchy tunes (including the title song Rise and Shine by Natalie Cole) I’m surprised hasn't been released on iTunes yet.

Though, yes, these are children’s movies, and so yes, there’s going to be a certain amount of cheese and a suspension of disbelief, one must acknowledge as an adult viewer, however – that doesn’t make these movies any less fun. This trip down memory was an enjoyable one and one I will probably take again, because these movies still hold up. One of most interesting things I’ve discovered about children’s animated films (and TV series) from the 80s is that there are real stakes involved. The characters, as cute and cuddly as they are, are put into real danger and the girls are just as brave and strong as the boys. Yes, there were morals to be taught (be kind, be brave, be true to yourself) but the stories were not dumbed down to fit their audience.

They’re worth a trip back to Care-A-Lot.