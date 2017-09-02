Back to School and Work Beautiful & Stylish

After the long summer, we’re ready to start a new year (or the second half of the year) recharged. When I say back to school essentials, I’m talking about beauty and fashion items. September is the month when brands launch their new product and collections for Fall and Winter. To give you an idea of what’s new out there, I rounded up some BTS favorites. Are you ready to rock this year?

Hope Fragrance Collection from Hope.

Considered the silent killer, depression affects as many as 350 million people worldwide. I say as much, because many more suffer in silence. Audrey Butvay, a vocal activist and champion to defeat depression, is the founder and chairman of the Hope for Depression Research Foundation (HDRF). She created her foundation in 2006, after seeing her mom, Hope, battle clinical depression most of her life. On September 1st, she launched the Hope Fragrance, a four piece collection exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue Stores and online. The brand new collection, (perfume, hand cream, candle, and travel size perfume), captures Hope’s favorite scents such as white flowers, lilies, jasmine, gardenia and tuberose.

Aromaart Full Bloom Limited Edition Diffuser from Saje.

Perfect for decorating any dorm room or home office, this limited edition diffuser from Saje helps you study while enjoying, soothing and relaxing scented oils. Crafted by Canadian artist Dana Mooney, the new AromaArt Full Bloom Limited Edition Ultrasonic Diffuser is the perfect companion. In addition to the ultrasonic technology, its heat-free functionality preserves the purity of the scented oils, allowing them to fill every corner of the room. It also functions as a humidifier, which is perfect to use during the cold, dry and allergy ridden months.

Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette from Urban Decay.

Leave it to Urban Decay to take care of all your makeup needs. It’s sparkling new Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette features 12 beautiful amber-hued neutrals. The iconic autumn shades include warm browns, burnt oranges and rich sienna colors every woman wants to rock this Fall. Make your eyes the focal point of your face with this sexy palette which can turn the heat up or down.

If back to school means a healthier, greener and vegan you, the Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer is a wonderful makeup addition. Formulated with anti-wrinkle peptides, antioxidant green tea, hydrating litchiderm and moisturizing sodium hyaluronate, this concealer does more that hide dark circles. It prevents fine lines and improves your skin texture. Elevate your eye makeup to the next level with the latest 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils. Torch and Alkaline are the newest metallic additions for Fall from a collection featuring 43 different waterproof creamy eyeliners made with jojoba oil, vitamin E and cottonseed oil.

Few brands specialized in back to school fashion like Haddad. I’m talking about Nike, Converse, Jordans, Levi’s and Hurley. Since athletic and lounge wear has evolved from being workout only items to wearable pieces for school and the office, brands elevated their designs and fabrics. Their Fall-Winter portfolios are filled with hard/soft textured fabrics, sparkles, hardware and empowering logos to make a statement this school year.

It Cosmetics brings you a micellar water like no other. The brand new Miracle Water 3-in-1 Glow Tonic is a skin-brightening booster, anti-aging and cleanser. The lightweight, leave-in formula, removes makeup, dirt and daily impurities, leaving your skin clean and fresh. Also developed by plastic surgeons, the Secret Sauce was formulated with anti-aging peptides, hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and licorice root. This anti-aging moisturizer, improves your overall skin texture and appearance.

Bye Bye Breakout Powder from IT Cosmetics.

Acne be gone with this revolutionary formula crafted with oil-absorbing zinc oxide, kaolin clay, witch hazel, colloidal oatmeal, tea tree, and sulfur. It Cosmetics Bye Bye Breakout Powder is the kind of product you need to combat breakouts. The soft powder was created with the expertise of plastic surgeons and offers coverage to hide blemishes.

Touch Sanitizing Germblock from Touch.

Back to school means, germs, colds, allergies and microbes. Fight infecting agents keeping your hands clean and moisturized with the wonderful Touch Germblock. This unique sanitizer kills 99.99% of germs and stays active for up to six hours. Its dry powder texture feels amazing on your hands and leaves them soft and moist. It feels like they are covered with a light, non-sticky oil. The best thing about this product is that it doesn’t smell like a sanitizing agent thanks to its delicious scents; Ocean Mist, Tropical Breeze and Mint Green Tea Alone.

Frizz Ease Styling Products from John Frieda.

Rely on cult favorites such as Frizz Ease Styling Products from John Frieda to create the most stylish hairstyles without the annoying frizz and static. I’m referring to the fantastic moringa oil infused Dream Curls Air-Dry Waves Styling Foam, the revolutionary silicone formulated plus heat resistant Original Six Effects Serum and the brilliant UV protecting plus shine locking Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème.