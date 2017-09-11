Back to School, Back to You

A new school year. A fresh start. Don't you ever wish you could clear the slate and start again with the excited newness of what's to come? Out with the old, in with the new.

As I saw my kids off to start their new school year this week I shared their new term mixed feelings. Sadness that the endless summer holiday has drawn to a close and that an alarm need be set. A sense of excitement of new beginnings. Mostly of hope, sprinkled with a touch of apprehension about the unknown.

Then once they were off it was back to ME! The projects I've been excited to launch can finally regain momentum.

So what's new for you with these September vibes? Headspace to actually consider what's ahead? Time to focus on a new work opportunity? A commitment to a new gym or eating routine? Maybe even embracing an exciting new idea, to enable you to grow, dive deeper into your soul and allow you to feel the sense of fulfilment you've been seeking.

Change and movement is life.

Stagnant is restrictive, slow, dull.

Sometimes it's very clear what we need and want to do. Other times not so much. Or, we may have grand ideas but they just seem unrealistic or we don't know where to start. So often we don't do anything. We get stuck. Especially when we are time short or thoroughly exhausted.

Are you clear what's the next thing for you? And are you sure that when you do / have / or feel this new 'thing' that it will give you the satisfaction you desire?

If not it's worth checking in with yourself. How well do you really know yourself and what will truly make you feel happy, healthy and fulfilled? Are you getting in your own way? Are you resisting change? These limitations aren't always conscious resistance.

Sometimes it seems there really is no way out of the situation but actually, when you re-frame or are able to see things differently, there are possibilities galore. When in a frustrating or restricting situation, it might be worth asking yourself a few good questions such as...What might work? How could I try doing this differently? How do I want to feel about this? Our answers can be rather revealing and from there it can be much easier to take inspired action than reminding ourselves that we 'don't know' or 'can't do'. Just take one baby step forward at a time.

"A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step." - Confucius

So I do hope this change of season goes well for you, your projects gain momentum and you feel exactly the way you desire!