Back to School: LearnServe International

I’m continuing to share some of my favorite charities and the great work they do in the Washington, D.C. area for students as we get ready to go back to school. You can see the full list of the best small nonprofits in Greater Washington and their back-to-school efforts at www.cfp-dc.org/backtoschool .

What if every high school student graduated with the vision of a leader, the tenacity of an entrepreneur, and the passion of a change-maker? LearnServe empowers DC-area students to become a new generation of leaders, equipped with the 21st century skills and the motivation they need to transform their communities. The Fellows Program teaches participating high schoolers the fundamentals of business planning and entrepreneurship, and then guides them as they create and launch their own "social ventures." One student founded a scholarship program for children of incarcerated parents; one mobilized teams of peers to teach a hands-on science curriculum at local elementary schools; and another launched a high school financial literacy program. LearnServe also offers summer service-learning trips to Paraguay, Zambia, and Jamaica, where students support ongoing development efforts in poverty, HIV/AIDS, education, and the environment (70% receive financial aid). Since 2004, LearnServe has engaged 800 students at nearly 50 DC-area schools, inspiring kids first to change their communities ... and then the world. Won’t you join them on the journey?