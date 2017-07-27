Back to school nutrition check list

We don’t need research to tell us every parent’s biggest dread when it’s time for their kid to go back to school: packing lunch. Complaints that top the list are lunches that don't get eaten, time-consuming prep, and balancing healthy choices. In fact, one recent study out of the University of Leeds in the UK reports that less than 2% of lunch boxes are meeting healthy food standards. Today I want to share with you a number of simple lunch solutions to help save parents from this school year’s lunch-packing rut.

Bring out the cook in your kid – Let your kids help with the planning, shopping, chopping, preparation and cooking of their own lunches. The more they help in the preparation and cooking, the more likely they are to eat it, too!

Crunchy munchies – Kids will enjoy the crunching experience, so make sure to serve your children some crunchy munchies – apples, pears, carrots, broccoli, celery, and cucumbers are just a few choices.

Dip it, dunk it – Foods get a boost when combined with dips and dressings. Look for low-calorie alternatives. Applesauce, pizza sauce, low fat lemon or vanilla yogurt or low fat dressings are easy and tasty alternatives.

Explore the unknown – Most children (and probably adults too!) are afraid to try new foods. To overcome this, start to offer a variety of foods in different shapes and forms at an early age (around 2 years). Then, keep offering those foods to help prevent later dislikes. The more you offer different foods, the more likely your children are to like them.

Give me more – Serve up foods you know your kids will eat at lunch. But to help them gain more variety in their diets, give them a choice of a few different options at dinner – a couple that they are familiar with and one or two that are new. Then, as you see them enjoying a new food, try incorporating it into the lunchbox!

Benefits – As you’re packing lunch, talk about the foods you’re packing and explain to your children how eating a variety of nutrient-rich foods will provide energy and make them grow strong! Boys and girls alike want to have more energy and stay healthy. Seafood is a great example of this – the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend everyone, especially children, eat at least two servings of seafood each week for its omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s are critical for brain and eye development. Not to mention, protein-packed foods, like seafood, will ensure your child will stay alert and think clearly during school.

Set an example – Children model what they see their parents do. So, if you eat plenty of fruits and veggies and a variety of foods from all food groups, they’re more likely to, as well.

Special notes - Add a special note in the lunchbox, and your children not only will have their tummies satisfied, but their hearts filled.

Below are some of my favorite nutrient-rich, kid-friendly lunch packing ideas to help make your back-to-school routine more enjoyable and ensure more lunch boxes come home empty.

Lunch box sample ideas with the basics: main dish, side dish, beverage and dessert.

Navy bean soup, baked chips, low fat milk and cottate cheese with pineapple chunks

Mac & cheese, peas with diced ham, 100% juice and oatmeal raisin cookie

Mini tuna sliders, mini tomatoes, water fruit infusion and lowfat chocolate pudding

The following recipe offers all the wonderful benefits we talked about: flavor, crunch and health appeal! As an added bonus, canned or pouched tuna is one of the most affordable ways for all of us to enjoy the health benefits of seafood.

Mini tuna sliders

2 cans (5 oz. each) or 2 pouches (6.4 oz. each) chunk light tuna packed in water, drained

1 (6oz) dried stuffing mix

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

¾ cup water

1 carrot, peeled and shredded

1/3 cup reduced fat mayonnaise

2 to 3 sweet mini pickles, chopped (optional)

10 to 12 mini buns

Directions

1. In a medium size bowl, combine all the ingredients and refrigerate for at least 10 minutes.

2. In a medium skillet, spray non-stick cooking oil spray and heat to medium high. With an ice cream scooper, form small balls and drop them in the heated skillet. Flatten the balls and cook them for 6 to 8 minutes or until golden brown on each side. Repeat with the rest of the tuna mixture.

3. Serve in an open mini bun and garnish with lettuce and tomatoes, if desired.